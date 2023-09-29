Government shutdown impact on military families
Russian air defences have shot down one of the country’s most advanced fighter jets in a friendly fire incident, according to reports.
At his retirement ceremony, the outgoing chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff issued a reminder that seemed aimed at election-denying ex-President Donald Trump.
Rep. Andy Ogles quickly corrected himself.
The rule allows for the House to debate passing a stop-gap spending bill to avert a government shutdown
A Ukrainian attack drone carrying an explosive payload destroyed a Russian mobile anti-aircraft radar station in Russia's Kursk region, state media said Friday.
On 28 September, Taiwan launched its first domestically built submarine. Named the Hai Kun, it is a diesel-electric submarine (SSK) that looks to be based on the Japanese Soryu class with some design features carried over from Taiwan’s two Dutch built SSKs. Indications are that this is the first of eight to be built at a total cost of around 10 billion US dollars.
Russia has a much larger air force than Ukraine but it has failed to operate it effectively in the war.
The crowd included people exposed by a local newspaper for carrying misleading signs.
"Old Orwell would simply be amazed how all his fictions became the reality of Mariupol," an advisor to Mariupol's exiled mayor wrote on Telegram.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyDonald Trump’s colossal trial for faking property values starts next Monday, and one mind-boggling issue has emerged as his weakest defense yet: the idea that his past lies on financial statements were justified because prices eventually went up anyway.The judge already expressed his utter contempt for that argument, tearing it apart on Tuesday in the same order that already determined Trump had committed bank fraud and should have his re
The president of the Ukrainian National Federation of Canada is defending a Second World War veteran of a Nazi unit who was recently lauded as a hero in Canada's Parliament. Jurij Klufas has not met 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka but says the veteran is being treated unfairly. He says Hunka was fighting for Ukraine — not Germany — and that countries, including Canada, have cleared his division of war crimes. "If you're a soldier doesn't mean you're a member of a certain party from the country," Kluf
The Ka-52 attack helicopter is among the most feared weapons in Russia's arsenal, and has slowed Ukraine's counteroffensive.
Barry McCaffrey brought Nazi Germany to mind with a damning analysis of the current GOP and the former president's MAGA followers.
Two former US Army officers with direct experience on the Abrams told Insider the tank was significantly more protected and lethal than Russian armor.
“As a former director of emergency management, I know a disaster when I see one," quipped Rep. Jared Moskowitz.
The Liberal government is looking to cut almost $1 billion from the annual budget of the Department of National Defence (DND) — a demand the country's top military commander says is prompting some "difficult" conversations within the military.Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre and Deputy Minister of Defence Bill Matthews testified before the House of Commons defence committee late Thursday, where they acknowledged in more detail the ramifications of the federal government's spending redu
A Russian convicted murderer who confessed to killing his girlfriend served less than half of his sentence after he agreed to fight against Ukraine.
Putin is making "little use of economic or military expertise" while making key decisions on the war in Ukraine, a think tank assessed.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via GettyWith a government shutdown just two days away, Republicans in the House gathered behind closed doors Thursday to hammer out their divisions and reach a consensus to avert crisis.At least, that was the plan before Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) blew up a House GOP conference meeting to instead demand an answer to his No. 1 question: Is Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) paying people to troll me on the internet?Conservative influencers have been seen attempting to promote their n
Gov. Gavin Newsom of California has promised to name a Black woman as Feinstein's replacement but won't tap someone who wants a full term.