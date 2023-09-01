Government comes under pressure over RAAC concrete crisis

The Department for Education (DfE) has instructed over 104 schools and colleges to either close or partially close buildings that have been constructed using reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete. The government has so far refused to publicly reveal the names of the institutions that have been told to shut, while critics have warned that the problems with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) could be far wider than first thought. The department said a "minority" will need to "either fully or partially relocate" to alternative accommodation while safety measures are installed. But its guidance to schools said funding will only be provided for works that are "capital funded" and schools will have to pay for rental costs for emergency or temporary accommodation. Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: "Most parents should not be worried about this at all." Schools were told moving to pandemic-style remote education should only be considered as a "last resort and for a short .