Gov. Whitmer & Tudor Dixon debate abortion rights ahead of election

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon debated abortion rights on Tuesday night, just two weeks ahead of the election. Proposal 3 on Michigan’s ballot is all about abortion, and would legalize abortion if it passes and protect reproductive rights. During the debate, Whitmer said we need to pass proposal 3. “ "The other side will say a bunch of wild eyed things that are not true,” she said. Dixon on the other hand said that Prop 3 removed the parental consent and said it would make it where a doctor doesn’t have to perform an abortion. Lawyers for the proposal have denied the accusations.