Gov. Scott appoints interim Franklin County State's Attorney
TORONTO — Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark has resigned from his cabinet role. He announced the decision in a letter to Premier Doug Ford shared on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. The move comes days after a scathing report from the province's integrity commissioner, who found Clark violated ethics rules for the way the government removed land earmarked for development from the protected Greenbelt. On Thursday, Clark said he would stay on in his job -- despite repeate
Greene said she'd vote against keeping the government open if she does not get her way on an impeachment inquiry into President Biden.
Kinzinger addressed the chance that "logistics" played a role in DeSantis not meeting Biden during his post-hurricane Florida visit.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is shaking up the leadership of his nation's defenses Sunday, announcing the dismissal of Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.
Hundreds of people gathered outside the Saskatchewan Legislative Building in Regina on Saturday to speak out against a new provincial government policy that requires parental consent when children under 16 want to use different names or pronouns at school.Brendan Dickey, a Regina-based teacher who helped organize the rally, says he believes the legislation will cause harm."It puts a whole bunch of youth at risk from the two-spirit, the trans and from the non-binary communities in our province,"
The district attorney's office has decided not to prosecute an East L.A. deputy accused of stealing $500 in poker chips during a traffic stop after the driver who sparked the investigation said he feared retaliation from "deputy gangs."
PM Benjamin Netanyahu wants the immediate deportation of Eritreans who took part in Tel Aviv riots.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's Republican-controlled Legislature is talking about impeaching a newly elected liberal state Supreme Court justice even before she has heard a case. The unprecedented attempt to impeach and remove Justice Janet Protasiewicz from office comes as the court is being asked to throw out legislative electoral maps drawn by the Republican-controlled Legislature in 2011 that cemented the party's majorities, which now stand at 65-34 in the Assembly and a 22-11 supermajorit
Florida's redistricting plan that Gov. Ron DeSantis supports is unconstitutional and must be redrawn, a state judge has ruled.
LONDON (AP) — Northern Ireland’s top police officer resigned Monday following a series of controversies that plagued the police force, including what he described as an “industrial scale” data breach. The Northern Ireland Policing Board confirmed that Simon Byrne has resigned as chief constable, with immediate effect. Byrne faced growing pressure to step down since personal data on all serving members of the police force were mistakenly published last month in response to a freedom of informatio
LIVE OAK, Fla. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday saw from the sky Hurricane Idalia's impact across a swath of Florida before he set out on a walking tour of a city recovering from the storm. Notably absent was Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate who declined to join Biden after he suggested that the Democrat's presence could hinder disaster response efforts. Biden, when asked about his rival's absence, said he was not disappointed by the turn of events, but welcomed the p
WASHINGTON (AP) — The government is worried about the safety of chemical facilities across the country after its power to keep dangerous substances out of the hands of extremists lapsed a month ago. The Department of Homeland Security has long had the ability to inspect facilities where chemicals are used or stored to make sure their security systems are in place. And the facilities themselves have been required to vet prospective employees for any terrorism links. But the program, called the Ch
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez told The Guardian it is essential that the US reflect on its previous decisions to overthrow governments that it saw as threats.
That included a July visit to the metro-east by Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg
China has arrested the former head of its religious affairs regulator on suspicion of taking bribes, the official news agency Xinhua said on Monday, becoming the latest official felled in President Xi Jinping's anti-corruption drive. The decision to arrest Cui Maohu, the former official, was made a few days ago, the agency said, without giving further details. Last week, the defence ministry also vowed to "crack down on every corrupt official", after a major reshuffle in July of top commanders in the Rocket Force of the People's Liberation Army.
The First Minister said it would take some time to find out how many schools and other public buildings contained a kind of suspect kind of concrete.
A Florida redistricting plan pushed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis violates the state constitution and is prohibited from being used for any future U.S. congressional elections since it diminishes the ability of Black voters in north Florida to pick a representative of their choice, a state judge ruled Saturday. Circuit Judge J. Lee Marsh sent the plan back to the Florida Legislature with instructions that lawmakers should draw a new congressional map that complies with the Florida Constitution
“The least likely people to get funding are those urgently needing acute inpatient services,” writes SLO resident Dale Wolff. | Letters to the editor
GRANITE FALLS, Minn. (AP) — Golden prairies and winding rivers of a Minnesota state park also hold the secret burial sites of Dakota people who died as the United States failed to fulfill treaties with Native Americans more than a century ago. Now their descendants are getting the land back. The state is taking the rare step of transferring the park with a fraught history back to a Dakota tribe, trying to make amends for events that led to a war and the largest mass hanging in U.S. history. “It’
Joanne Sytsna is used to seeing Steve Clark out shaking hands and meeting constituents.Sytsna owns the Village Store in Athens, Ont., and Clark is her local MPP. She personally opposed the controversial Grenenbelt land swaps in the GTA that — after scathing reports from the province's auditor general and the integrity commissioner — prompted Clark's resignation as housing minister on Monday.Even so, it hasn't changed her opinion of the man."Steve has done a lot for the community," Sytsna said Mo