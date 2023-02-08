Gov. Ron DeSantis responds to Trump Truth Social post
There's one line her critics agreed with — but probably not in the way she was hoping.
President Joe Biden came out with vim and vigor in the State of the Union address and mopped the House floor with the Republican Party's remains.
With Russia back on the offensive after significant Ukrainian combat successes around Kharkiv and Kherson in the second half of 2022, the past few weeks have been the bloodiest so far of an already bloody war, with both sides taking extraordinarily heavy casualties. Expect it to get worse.
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
‘The Trump administration was a national security nightmare’
OTTAWA — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has met face to face with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a photo opportunity punctuated by short statements and a very awkward handshake. Smith and Trudeau met briefly to discuss shared aspirations and concerns over pending federal legislation aimed at helping Canadian workers adapt to the global move to increasing reliance on renewable energy. The short meeting began with Trudeau reaching down to shake hands, with Smith offering a hesitant palm down han
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said it was his intention to turn to Poland after Ukraine, while predicting that the Ukraine war will end this year.
Kim Jong Un returned from one of his longest-ever breaks from public view to attend a military meeting on Monday.
The former GOP House speaker "has no idea what he's talking about," Lieu said.
The U.S. Navy on Tuesday released the first close-up photos of operations to recover parts of the Chinese surveillance balloon shot down on Saturday. The photos show debris recovery efforts on Sunday off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the Navy said. Divers were working to retrieve other parts of the balloon's payload assembly -- estimated to be the size of three buses -- that likely sunk to the bottom in about 45 feet of water in the area.
‘You ought to be embarrassed’, Sen Mitt Romney appears to tell embattled Republican congressman
Trump's new lawyer in the case brought by E. Jean Carroll asked for a six-week delay to the trial. The judge agreed to push it one week.
Alina Kabaeva, suspected to be Putin's girlfriend, said Russian media was a "military weapon" ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Ukraine war.
MONTREAL — Quebec's immigration minister says she was "surprised" to learn the City of New York is helping to provide free bus tickets to migrants heading north to claim asylum in Canada. Christine Fréchette says the story highlights the need for Ottawa to solve the problem at Roxham Road, which is an unofficial border crossing south of Montreal used by tens of thousands of people last year to claim asylum. New York City Mayor Eric Adams told Fox 5 this morning that his administration helps in t
Disagreement came as House voted to remove Ilhan Omar from committee
The European Parliament has been accused of putting Volodymyr Zelensky in danger after details of a planned appearance at a summit in Brussels this week were leaked from the institution.
From a remote penal colony, where he has little control over his own fate, Alexei Navalny — the Russian dissident and President Vladimir Putin’s top political nemesis — has tried to steer the fate of Russia.
(Bloomberg) -- Estonia’s spy chief predicted a grinding conflict in Ukraine, with the war to be decided “on the battlefield,” though he expressed optimism that Kyiv will prevail against Russian forces in the end.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CaseQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsPowel
Special Counsel Jack Smith is overseeing criminal investigations into former President Trump's handling of classified documents and a separate probe into attempts to stop President Biden from assuming office.
The House speaker has said that the two entitlement programs are ‘off the table’ in debt limit negotiations