Gov. Ron Desantis meets with voters at Manchester diner
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis met with prospective Republican voters during his trip to New Hampshire.
Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News is headed to a jury trial. Rupert Murdoch, Maria Bartiromo, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro could testify. Here’s what you need to know. Photo illustration: Kaitlyn Wang
Fox News is having a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week
Donald Trump will not learn the identities of jurors expected to decide at an upcoming civil trial whether the former president defamed the writer E. Jean Carroll, who also claims Trump raped her. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan on Friday rejected Trump's renewed effort to require that prospective jurors provide their names, employment and 38 other pieces of information on written questionnaires. Lawyers for Trump did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Fox News has formally apologized to the judge overseeing Dominion's $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit after a late-stage admission revealing Rupert Murdoch's role as an officer at Fox News was addressed in court this week. In a letter submitted to the court on Friday, Fox attorney Blake Rohrbacher described the situation as a "misunderstanding" and said they "understand the Court's concerns, apologize, and are committed to clear and full communication with the Court moving forward." The letter comes after Fox was sanctioned this week after Judge Eric Davis said they made misrepresentations to the court and delayed turning over evidence.
The fence cost $10,000 more than the median household income in her district
The Republican Accountability Project taunts Trump for praising autocrats.
WARSAW/BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Poland and Hungary have decided to ban imports of grain and other food from neighbouring Ukraine to protect the local agricultural sector, the two governments said on Saturday, after a flood of supply depressed prices across the region. Ukraine expressed regret about the Polish decision, saying that "resolving various issues by unilateral drastic actions will not accelerate a positive resolution of the situation". After Russia's invasion blocked some Black Sea ports, large quantities of Ukrainian grain, which is cheaper than that produced in the European Union, ended up staying in Central European states due to logistical bottlenecks, hitting prices and sales for local farmers.
The commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces posted a video on his Facebook page showing the effects of US M982 Excalibur 155mm guided shells.
"We can yell and scream all we want, but we want winners. We want winners for tomorrow. We've got to be inspirational," Sununu said on Friday.
‘This is a David and Goliath story’
Finland is building the first stretch of a fence on its border with Russia on Friday, less than two weeks after it joined the NATO military alliance to complete a security U-turn taken in response to the war in Ukraine. Fearing retaliation from the east following its NATO application, the government decided last year to construct the barrier, primarily in case Russia moved to flood the border with migrants. Finland aims to guard against a repeat of events on the European Union's eastern frontier in Poland in winter 2021, when the bloc accused neighbouring Belarus - a staunch Russian ally - of engineering a crisis by flying in migrants from the Middle East, giving them visas and pushing them across the border.
Fox NewsFox News hosts and guests are pushing back against Donald Trump’s Ron DeSantis attack ad, which plays off a perplexing account—first reported by The Daily Beast—of the Florida governor eating pudding with his fingers in 2019. “Ron DeSantis loves sticking his fingers where they don’t belong,” the ad states, while showing a man reenacting the tale. “And we’re not just talking about pudding. DeSantis has his dirty fingers all over senior entitlements. Like cutting Medicare, slashing social
This is the second time Trump has tried and failed to delay the lawsuit
There is no need to fear Joe Biden hating Britain because nobody really cares about the US presidency any more. It’s an uncomfortable truth to face but the commander-in-chief has become an international laughing stock, diminishing the status of the White House on the world stage.
Trump allies argued the alleged leaker is a hero prosecuted for truth-telling. But the accounts of his gamer pals paint a more complicated picture.
Hungary abandoned a Budapest-based Russian bank this week because U.S. sanctions had "ruined" it, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday, adding that Hungary would comply with sanctions on Russia but continue to speak out against them. The NATO leader with the closest ties to Russia told state radio the United States was an important ally of Hungary but there was a difference of views over the war in Ukraine. The U.S. had "not given up on its plan to squeeze everyone into a war alliance", a step Hungary -- which is not supplying weapons to Ukraine -- would resist, Orban said.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/TwitterYou might have thought that after describing Donald Trump as a “demonic force,” Tucker Carlson’s interview with the former president might get a little spicy. Sadly, however, this dish was the blandest of the bland.In Trump’s first interview since his arraignment in Manhattan last week, the Fox host just “sat there like a puppet” and allowed Trump to go on a diatribe, according to hosts Andy Levy and Danielle Moodie on this week’s episo
Trump made the disclosure in documents filed with the US Government Department of Ethics
Mike Pompeo, America’s former top diplomat, has declined to endorse Donald Trump’s presidential bid as he opted out of the 2024 race.
War over Taiwan would bring about a "global catastrophe" that China would find it hard to bear, the presidential candidate for Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), William Lai, said on Saturday. China, which views Taiwan as its own territory, staged war games around the island this month, expressing its anger at a meeting in Los Angeles between Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy.