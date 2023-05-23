Gov. Ron DeSantis expected to file for presidency
It will be a Florida face-off for the political ages as Gov. Ron DeSantis and former president Donald Trump as the governor is expected to officially enter the presidential race in the coming days.
Timothy Parlatore claimed Boris Epshteyn ‘stonewalled’ attempts to search for presidential records at Mar-A-Lago
Writer E. Jean Carroll sought on Monday to amend the first of her two defamation lawsuits against Donald Trump to demand at least $10 million in additional damages, citing comments he made on CNN after a jury found him liable for sexually abusing her. A federal jury in Manhattan on May 9 found Trump sexually abused Carroll in the 1990s and then defamed her by lying about it in October 2022. The jury ordered him to pay Carroll $5 million in damages.
Liberty of Russia Legion/TelegramThe Kremlin has launched a “counter-terrorist operation” in Russia’s Belgorod region after a pro-Ukrainian group claimed to have stormed and “completely liberated” the border town of Kozinka.Eight people have been injured and several buildings have been destroyed in the clashes, according to local Russian governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, who said the situation on the ground was “extremely tense” as authorities continue to hunt for the alleged saboteurs.On Monday, the
DeSantis' extremist policies have David Jolly pondering a big change for his family.
Ray Epps is the subject of a baseless conspiracy theory claiming the FBI planted him to spark the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol.
Michael Steele slammed the Trump-loving Republican's "dog and pony show" as a complete self-own.
Defectors have been warning the West about the power and brutality of the Russian security services, writes former CIA officer John Sipher
Timothy Parlatore, who resigned this week from Donald Trump's legal team, told CNN there was conflict within Trump's own legal team.
The Democratic prosecutor for a Florida county was suspended by DeSantis, a move he believes has been chilling for democracy. "No one else should have to adjust their behavior to the whims of the dictator," he said.
"He is basically saying 'when I’m president, there’s no negotiating on this, but hey, when somebody else is president, screw them,'" the NBC News host says
Russian volunteers fighting for Ukraine drove tanks and armoured vehicles across the border into Russia on Monday, in an "invasion" they claimed had captured a cluster of villages.
All the latest news today on Donald Trump’s legal woes and 2024 campaign
Russian Ministry of Science and Higher EducationA senior Russian lawmaker who was reportedly critical of the invasion of Ukraine died over the weekend, the Russian government confirmed, in the latest unexpected fatality of a prominent figure since the war began.In a statement, Russia’s Ministry of Science and Higher Education confirmed that Deputy Science Minister Pyotr Kucherenko, 46, died on Saturday. The ministry said he “became ill” while on board a plane carrying Russian delegates home afte
The Oscar-winning actor at first held off from slamming the former president by name at the Cannes Film Festival, then did it anyway.
National Democrats are still scarred by third-party votes that cost them critical support in the 2000 and 2016 presidential elections.
(Bloomberg) -- Attorney ethics enforcers in Texas are appealing the dismissal of their complaint against Donald Trump ally Sidney Powell over her failed legal efforts to undermine the results of the 2020 presidential election.Most Read from BloombergChina’s $23 Trillion Local Debt Mess Is About to Get WorseMexico Raises Alert Level on Volcano Rumbling Near CapitalMeta Fined Record €1.2 Billion in EU Over US Data TransfersMessi, Ronaldo Lead Saudi Arabia's Multibillion-Dollar MakeoverA state cour
As tensions with Iran have escalated over its nuclear program, the U.S. military this month posted pictures of a powerful bomb designed to penetrate deep into the earth and destroy underground facilities that could be used to enrich uranium. The U.S. Air Force on May 2 released rare images of the weapon, the GBU-57, known as the “Massive Ordnance Penetrator.” Then it took the photos down — apparently because the photographs revealed sensitive details about the weapon's composition and punch. The publication of the photographs comes as The Associated Press reported that Iran is making steady progress in constructing a nuclear facility that is likely beyond the range of the GBU-57, which is considered the U.S. military last-ditch weapon to take out underground bunkers.
"They're forcing him to be an adult," Cohen says of an order barring Trump from spilling confidential evidence. "It's not going to work."
“I need ammunition, not a ride” replied President Zelensky to the American offer to evacuate him as the Russians invaded. He still does. His forces are being out-shelled three-to-one every day. He has been touring Europe’s capitals and the G7 over a year later, with the same desperate requests for more ammunition alongside new drones and missiles. Why? Week after week military support from the West seems to have been drip-fed – first, some shells, then missiles, then more powerful missiles, then
BEIJING (AP) — Stepping up a feud with Washington over technology and security, China's government on Sunday told users of computer equipment deemed sensitive to stop buying products from the biggest U.S. memory chipmaker, Micron Technology Inc. Micron products have unspecified “serious network security risks” that pose hazards to China’s information infrastructure and affect national security, the Cyberspace Administration of China said on its website. Its six-sentence statement gave no details