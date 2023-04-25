Gov. Pillen signs permitless concealed carry into Nebraska law
The new law allows people 21 years and older to carry a concealed weapon without a permit or training.
The new law allows people 21 years and older to carry a concealed weapon without a permit or training.
The head of a law firm that practices before the court bought property from the conservative justice nine days after he was confirmed, Politico reports
New Brunswick's minister responsible for housing says landlords who have been told by the Residential Tenancies Tribunal they can raise rents on tenants above 7.3 per cent for 2023 —without spreading the increase over two or three years — are having those decisions reviewed and reversed, if necessary. "We are in the middle of a quality-control review process and we're assessing all the cases, and if we need to make changes we will," Jill Green told CBC's Information Morning Fredericton. Green wa
The Democratic senator is under pressure in West Virginia, where GOP Gov. Jim Justice is expected to announce a campaign to oust him in 2024.
President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a decree establishing temporary control of the Russian assets of two foreign energy firms, signaling Moscow could take similar action against other companies if need be. The decree - outlining possible retaliation if Russian assets abroad are seized - showed Moscow had already taken action against Uniper SE's Russian division and the assets of Finland's Fortum Oyj. The decree said Russia needed to take urgent measures to respond to unspecified actions from the United States and others it said were "unfriendly and contrary to international law".
The Ontario government said Tuesday it is introducing a number of new measures to boost lagging police recruitment numbers, including eliminating a post-secondary education requirement to be hired as an officer and covering the costs of mandatory training. "We need more police officers on our streets, more boots on the ground," Premier Doug Ford said at a news conference at the Ontario Police College. He was joined by Solicitor General Michael Kerzner and Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw. Ford
Sen. Ted Cruz was roasted on social media over the weekend after he tweeted that smoking is "your damn choice."
Threatening to tank the GOP's debt ceiling bill, Santos proposed an amendment that would increase new work requirements from 20 to 30 hours per week.
Lemon, who had been co-hosting CNN This Morning since November, announced in a statement Monday that he had been fired by CNN after 17 years with the network
At a time when many Americans — and some of the legislators who represent them in Washington — are growing weary of supporting the defense of Ukraine, a new bipartisan House resolution to be introduced Tuesday calls on the United States to support an outright victory over Russia.
It come after he went head to head with a "pro-life" member of the public.
OTTAWA — The House of Commons took an unplanned break this morning after no member of Parliament came forward to sponsor the legislation it was set to debate. The House was scheduled to tackle a bill that would recognize the critical role artists and the arts play in every dimension of Canadian life. The bill was introduced in the Senate by Manitoba Sen. Patricia Bovey, and it was supposed to be sponsored in the House of Commons by Liberal MP Jim Carr. But Carr died in December and no MP had bee
(Bloomberg) -- House Republicans Monday subpoenaed a top FBI official to testify about accusations conservative employees have made that they faced illegal retaliation after complaining to lawmakers about senior bureau leaders.Most Read from BloombergTesla Drops Model Y Starting Price Below the Average US VehicleFox Fired Its Biggest Star Tucker Carlson, Who Badmouthed BossesBRICS Draws Membership Bids From 19 Nations Before SummitClarence Thomas’s Billionaire Friend Did Have Business Before the
The Tennessee Three's rising profiles haven't led to major action on guns in Tennessee. But their movement stretches beyond the Volunteer State.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s House speaker canceled a Tuesday floor session a day after seven protesters were arrested for disrupting proceedings with demands that Rep. Zooey Zephyr, a transgender Democrat silenced by lawmakers for comments against a bill to ban gender-affirming medical care, be allowed to speak. The cancellation is the latest development in a standoff over whether Montana Republicans will let the lawmaker from Missoula speak unless she apologizes for her remarks last week on
A staff report from the City of Ottawa recommends launching a local centre to process speed camera tickets, claiming a backlog in Toronto will leave several millions worth of infractions unprocessed. The report, which will be presented during the transportation committee meeting on Thursday, says the City of Toronto has joint processing centres for speed and red light camera infractions. Other Ontario municipalities, such as Ottawa, pay to use those centres but a backlog has slowed things down —
MONTREAL — Airlines and some advocates expressed disappointment in passenger rights reforms laid out by Transport Minister Omar Alghabra on Monday, with carriers saying the overhaul goes too far and consumer rights groups demanding further action. The mixed response came after the Liberals tabled legislation Thursday targetting traveller compensation in a move to tighten loopholes and toughen up on penalties. If the bill passes, the changes will put the onus on airlines to show a flight disrupti
Kevin McCarthy plans to bring his debt ceiling bill to the House floor for a vote on Wednesday. But his own party isn't fully on board.
Gov. Ron DeSantis and a compliant Republican-controlled Legislature are pushing Florida far to the right in advance of his expected presidential run.
The Foreign Secretary said he was prepared to fly to China in a bid to promote engagement with Beijing, but rejected accusations that he was going “soft” on Xi Xinping’s authoritarian regime.
Counterman v Colorado will force the Supreme Court to rule on intent when looking at true threats online, Ariana Baio reports