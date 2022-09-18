Gov. Newsom signs legislation to support veterans harmed by 'Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell' policy
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday announced that he has signed legislation to assist LGBTQ+ veterans discharged under the Clinton administration's “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy. The policy prohibited gay men and lesbians from serving openly in the military until it was repealed under the Obama administration. The assistance the governor signed into law would include updating their records and accessing education, health, burial and other benefits available to honorably discharged service members.