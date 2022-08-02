Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency for monkeypox

After months of monkeypox cases rising across California, Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency to help expand vaccination efforts. The declaration comes after San Francisco announced its own state of emergency last week, and after a top health official said that the state is using the same infrastructure from the COVID-19 pandemic to respond to monkeypox cases. The state is expecting an additional 72,000 doses of vaccine from the federal government. So far, California has distributed more than 25,000 vaccine doses.

Latest Stories

  • Toronto FC looks to move on after painful penalty shootout loss in cup final

    TORONTO — Having lost one cup final this week in a painful penalty shootout, Toronto FC now sees itself facing 12 more. That's how many games left Toronto (6-12-4) has left in the MLS regular season. Bob Bradley's team currently sits in 13th place in the Eastern Conference — six points and six teams out of the playoffs. There is no room for margin of error if TFC has any hope of making the post-season. Toronto flew back immediately after Tuesday's Canadian Championship final loss in Vancouver, a

  • Ticats outscore Alouettes in second half to capture 24-17 home victory

    HAMILTON — This time, Dane Evans and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats averted another second-half collapse. Steven Dunbar Jr. and Don Jackson scored second-half touchdowns as Hamilton held on for a 24-17 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday night. It was a victorious start to a stretch that will see the Ticats (2-5) play six straight (and seven-of-eight overall) against East Division competition. Dunbar Jr. and Jackson helped Hamilton outscore Montreal 14-11 in the second half. It marked the first

  • Former NHL defenceman Robidas joins Canadiens' coaching staff as assistant

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have named former NHL defenceman Stephane Robidas as an assistant coach on Martin St. Louis' staff. The 45-year old Robidas spent last season as head coach of the Magog Cantonniers in the Quebec U18 AAA Development Hockey League He led the team to a league title and was named a finalist for coach of the year. Robidas had taken a job as an assistant coach with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Sherbrooke Phoenix last month, prior to accepting the offer from

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Still not at 100 per cent, De Grasse might shut down season and focus on next year

    TORONTO — Despite Andre De Grasse's sizzling anchor leg that secured Canada a thrilling relay victory at the world track and field championships, the sprint star still isn't feeling back at full health. After a few months of battling an foot injury, then contracting COVID-19 a month before the world championships, De Grasse might shut down his season now and focus on next year. "To be honest, it's been a struggle," De Grasse said. "I don't feel like I have like 100 per cent of my energy back. I

  • Yusei Kikuchi’s confidence an x-factor for Blue Jays ahead of deadline

    His recent time away from the team during a three-week IL stint offered a chance for some mechanical re-tooling as Kikuchi tries to find his swagger.

  • 'They all shut up': Jaida Lee talks about pitching for N.L.'s men's baseball team at Canada Games

    An up and coming baseball superstar from St. John's is boasting two honours as she heads into the upcoming Canada Games in Niagara, Ont. — she's carrying Newfoundland and Labrador's flag into the opening ceremonies and she's the first-ever woman to play on a men's team at the event. Jaida Lee, 16, is turning into a household name around baseball circles across the province and she's no stranger to mixing it up in boys' baseball divisions during her playing career so far. In 2021 she pitched the

  • Former sport minister Duncan has zero faith Hockey Canada can clean up its sport

    TORONTO — As a former gymnast who has seen the darker side of that sport, Kirsty Duncan's mandate was to try to eradicate abuse in Canadian sport. Duncan, who was Canada's sport minister from 2015 to '19, is angry she wasn't informed by either Hockey Canada or Sport Canada about the assault allegations against the world junior team in 2018. She said she has zero confidence in Hockey Canada to clean up the sport now, particularly if the same people remain in charge. "If we look at hockey, they fa

  • Carcillo says testimony didn't acknowledge culture of hazing, abuse in CHL

    Former NHL player Daniel Carcillo is angry about the testimony of Canadian hockey officials at a parliamentary hearing looking into the handling of recent assault allegations. Carcillo filed a statement of claim with the Ontario Superior Court in 2020, alleging abuse and hazing in a class-action lawsuit. "I have shared my stories of abuse as a child playing in this league, as have dozens of others," Carcillo said in a statement on Wednesday. "I lead this class action on behalf of scores of child

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Soulframe is the new mirror universe of Warframe

    Warframe developers are to make something new, a mysterious fantasy game, leaving behind the sci-fi world.

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Should Blue Jays go all-in for Shohei Ohtani trade?

    Shohei Ohtani would address two of the Blue Jays' biggest needs.

  • Doctor at McMaster Children's Hospital dies after competing in Toronto Triathlon Festival

    Dr. Candace Nayman was so focused on helping others in life that it only made sense that she would do so in death as well, her siblings say. The McMaster Children's Hospital pediatrics resident died Thursday, days after collapsing in the water during a race in the Toronto Triathlon Festival on Sunday, July 24. At her funeral, held Thursday at Toronto's Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, her siblings Lauren and Maurice described Candace as someone who loved children, often gave blood and had proudl

  • Nunes beats Peña to regain UFC women's bantamweight belt

    DALLAS (AP) — Amanda Nunes won a unanimous five-round decision over Julianna Peña in the main event of UFC 277 on Saturday night at to regain the women’s bantamweight championship that she lost last December. Nunes (22-5), nicknamed “The Lioness,” is again a double-champion, already holding the featherweight belt. The judges' scoring was 50-45, 50-44 and 50-43. Peña beat Nunes last December at Las Vegas to claim the title in one of the biggest upsets in UFC history. Saturday's fight was the firs

  • From go-karts to Formula 3: Manitoban takes 3rd place in German race

    Winnipegger David Richert made it to the podium this weekend at a Formula 3 race in Germany. The race car driver placed third in the Drexler Automotive Formula 3 Cup in Hochenheim, despite his vehicle becoming stuck in fourth gear during his last lap. "I'm maybe a little bit disappointed that we only got up to third place. I really would have liked to be second or won the whole race altogether," he said in an interview with CBC News on Monday. "But just to come from a farm in Manitoba all the wa

  • Castro helps Tigers top Blue Jays 4-2 as Manoah exits game early with hurt elbow

    TORONTO — Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah had just given up a solo home run to Willi Castro when his night got even worse. Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop hit a comebacker that went off of Manoah's throwing elbow, dropping the burly Toronto ace to his knees. The ball bounced toward shortstop Santiago Espinal, who got the out at first but Manoah missed the whole play. Head athletic trainer Jose Julian Ministral immediately came out of the Blue Jays' dugout to check Manoah and ultimately made

  • Hockey Canada has a long way to go to build back trust, parents and politicians say

    Parents say they're disturbed by Hockey Canada's handling of sexual assault allegations against elite players and politicians say the organization needs to do more to gain back the trust of thousands of hockey families. "It's very frustrating. Obviously, the story is pretty bad and trying to process that and talk to my own kids about it, it's difficult," said Dan Mellon, a hockey dad from Ottawa whose three kids, aged 18, 14, and 12, all play hockey. His oldest son played at a very high level, a

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

