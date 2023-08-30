Gov. Mike DeWine creates task force to evaluate school bus safety

CBC

Canadian passport holders soon will no longer be able to obtain visas upon arrival in Egypt — a new rule that could mean additional headaches for thousands of travellers.As of Sunday, Canadians travelling to Egypt will have to visit Egypt's embassy or a consulate in Canada to apply for a visa before they leave the country, according to Global Affairs Canada's travel page for Egypt.Previously, travellers could get their visas upon arrival at the airport in Cairo, or obtain an e-visa before depart