Gov. Kim Reynolds to visit Texas for border security discussion
Critics blast the former president for another broken promise.
The Russian general who oversaw the building of Vladimir Putin’s luxurious Black Sea palace and knew all of its secrets has died suddenly in prison.
Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado also slammed the "despicable" threats against grand jurors who worked on Trump's Georgia racketeering indictment.
Donald Trump "cannot course-correct," even though he's making things much worse for himself legally, his niece said.
"Oh my god," was all Joe Scarborough managed to say through his laughter The post ‘Morning Joe’ Cracks Up at Trump Canceling News Conference After Promise of ‘Irrefutable’ Proof of Innocence (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
Former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney is speaking out on social media in the wake of the recent election interference indictments of former President Donald Trump, highlighting the work of the House Jan. 6 committee. Despite serving as vice chair of the committee, and pledging to do whatever it takes to keep Trump out of the White House, it was Cheney's first public comment since Trump was twice indicted on election-related charges. In a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Cheney said it "might be a good time" to review the product of the panel's 18-month investigation, pushing back on Trump's recent claims that the House committee destroyed "all" its evidence and records.
The MSNBC host said the former president is showing some unmistakable signs of fear.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyListen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.Even if Donald Trump were to go to prison forever and lose his 2024 bid to return to the White House, America will still face the same problem.According to Mary Trump, who returns to The New Abnormal this week in the wake of of her uncle’s historic fourth indictment, the former president has provided a roadmap to a “newly empowered” Republican
‘If you need 10,000 armed soldiers to protect your inauguration from the people then you probably weren’t elected by the people,’ says the meme’s caption
Trump accused Barr of "succumbing" to the will of "Radical Left Lunatics" in a defiant Truth Social post.
Bob Vander Plaats, head of the Iowa Family Leader, talks with Eric Garcia about what evangelical voters want, Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump and the future of the anti-abortion movement
A federal judge has formally dismissed the two misdemeanor tax charges against Hunter Biden following last month's surprise collapse of a plea deal.
CNN's Paul Begala was baffled by the leak, which contained guidance for the Florida governor's strategy in the GOP presidential debate.
The Fox News host got out his crystal ball in the wake of the former president's fourth indictment.
It’s hard to imagine how badly the revelations will hamper the Florida governor when he takes the stage next week in the GOP presidential debate. | Opinion
A US official told Insider that the 31 Abrams tanks — which are the older M1A1 variant — will be sent to Ukraine at some point this fall.
A Trump supporter was arrested and accused of threatening to kill a judge overseeing one of his cases. Others are threatening jurors who indicted him.
Russian officials say air defences shot down the drone and its debris landed on the city's Expo Center.
Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy provides details on the latest revelations from the Hunter Biden investigation.
Ukraine claims to have retaken Urozhaine as part of its counteroffensive efforts, and posted footage of Russian forces leaving in a hurry.