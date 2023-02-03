Gov. Kim Reynolds appoints new adjutant general for the Iowa National Guard
Gov. Kim Reynolds appoints new adjutant general for the Iowa National Guard
Gov. Kim Reynolds appoints new adjutant general for the Iowa National Guard
Maxwell Frost’s comment isn’t the only time that the newly elected congressman, the first from Gen Z, has criticized Republicans.
Newly released bodycam footage posted on Facebook shows the drama.
On Friday, 128 of the 222 House Republicans, and 43 GOP senators, signed amicus briefs urging the Supreme Court to block student-debt cancellation.
The Senate minority leader previously said he had no hard feelings toward the men, but his actions said otherwise.
Spartz, a House Republican, is only in her second term and recently seemed to be leaning in to her job.
The Liberal government has withdrawn a series of controversial amendments to pending firearms legislation, Bill C-21, that some firearms owners say would have unfairly targeted hunters and farmers. Faced with fierce opposition from Conservative, NDP and Bloc MPs and firearms rights groups, Liberal MP Taleeb Noormohamed said Friday the government is withdrawing a long list of guns that would have been classified as "prohibited" as part of a push to ban "assault-style" weapons. The amendments, whi
Two House Republicans blurted out what they really thought about Thursday's vote to oust Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar in what they thought was private.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) likened the police killing of Tyre Nichols to that of Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt.
Congressman George Santos admits he “lied to everyone else” in new recording
Rep. Jim Jordan subpoenaed the FBI and Education Department for documents about a memo the GOP says targeted parents protesting school board meetings.
AOC also had a confrontation with the chairman of the Natural Resources Committee about bringing firearms to the committee
OTTAWA — A Russian woman says she has been denied consular services by her country's embassy in Canada over claims her Facebook activity poses a security threat. "It totally came as a shock to me," said Elena Pushkareva, who left Russia a decade ago. Pushkareva said the Russian Embassy, which declined to comment to The Canadian Press, denied her access to its consular service in Ottawa, where she had an appointment to update her children's documents. Pushkareva left Russia a decade ago for polit
Fox NewsHouse Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-KY) casually suggested to Fox News on Friday that the suspected Chinese spy balloon floating over the United States could contain “bioweapons” from “Wuhan,” invoking the “lab leak theory” that’s been embraced by Republicans.After a Chinese surveillance balloon was spotted over the northern U.S. this week, Republicans have lashed out at President Joe Biden over his perceived “weakness” in his administration’s policy towards China. Calling for the pr
Mexico’s president is probably the most powerful political figure the country has had in decades, but he said Thursday that after his term ends in September 2024, he will totally withdraw from politics. There had been speculation that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador would remain a power behind the scenes in his now-dominant Morena party. López Obrador had previously said he would retire to a ranch he inherited in southern Mexico and write books.
Russia could attack Kyiv on 24 February in massive attack, warns top Ukrainian defence official
The costs of the event also include placing barriers around the State House for the invitation-only event.
The Home Office is drawing up plans to formally proscribe Russian mercenaries the Wagner Group as a terrorist organisation, The Telegraph can reveal.
Nancy Pelosi wrote a bill to ban stock trading without their input. Now, they're calling on Kevin McCarthy to put his money where his mouth is.
Edmonton's Public Safety and Community Response Task Force announced a four month pilot project to redeploy 12 sheriffs throughout the inner city, during a news conference on Wednesday. The task force consists of four cabinet ministers, Edmonton's police chief, two city councillors, two First Nations leaders, the CEO of outreach group Homeward Trust and two Alberta Health Services representatives. Mike Ellis, public safety and emergency services minister and who is part of the task force, said h
The Biden administration is in talks with Indian officials over a possible White House visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this year, according to a U.S. official aware of the discussions and another person briefed on the matter. U.S. President Joe Biden is eager to deepen ties with the world's largest democracy as part of his bid to win what he has framed as a contest between free and autocratic societies, especially China. The White House and the Indian Embassy in Washington declined to comment.