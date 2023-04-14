Gov. Kevin Stitt announces tax relief plan amid high state savings

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday warned policymakers against the danger of a new Cold War as they ramp up efforts to secure their industrial supply chains amid geopolitical tensions between major powers. "The question is, can we be more determined to enhance security of supplies but not push the world that far that we are into a second Cold War?" Georgieva told a news conference at the IMF and World Bank spring meetings in Washington. Georgieva, who grew up in Bulgaria during the Soviet era, said she experienced the Cold War and its impact in cutting off talented people from the world economy, and didn't want to see that repeated.