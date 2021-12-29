Gov. Holcomb calls on Indiana AG to clarify comments
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb calls on Attorney General Todd Rokita to clarify his comments about the accuracy of Indiana's COVID-19 data.
Rain, snow, wind and heat are each factors that have complicated matters for ice maintenance crews at previous outdoor NHL events.
With Tuukka Rask's seemingly imminent return, this Boston Bruins group as we know it is gearing up for one last run.
Canada's rout of Austria was nothing more than a glorified scrimmage.
Joel Embiid scored 36 points and added 11 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 114-109 victory over the undermanned Toronto Raptors on Tuesday.
The NFL announced Madden, the icon known for being the Raiders' longtime head coach as well as for his broadcasting career and the video game series that bore his name, has died.
John Madden died on Tuesday morning. He was 85.
Another wave of NHL postponements were announced on Tuesday.
Marchand ripped the league and union for implementing "taxi squads" to keep games going, but not allowing them for the Olympics so NHLers can participate in Beijing.
"He can randomly cocaine test me for the next 10 years if I can randomly steroid test him for the next two.”
The Americans forfeited Tuesday's game against Switzerland and began a team-wide quarantine after two players tested positive for Covid.
This isn't the first time Kareem has criticized LeBron.
Justin Sourdif has received a one-game suspension at the World Juniors for an illegal hit.
Beijing Olympic protocols contain a policy that could bar athletes from the 2022 Winter Games long after they’ve cleared COVID-19 infections.
The NFL's new protocol reflects a change in CDC guidance issued on Monday.
Whether you're playing for pride or a trophy, our fantasy football analysts have you covered with their positional rankings.
Congratulations on making it to Championship Week. Andy Behrens is here with his Week 17 priority pickups to help you go get that ring.
The world junior hockey championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., has been cancelled according to multiple reports. Reporter Chris Peters of the Daily Faceoff first reported that the International Ice Hockey Federation scrapped the tournament after three days of competition after players on multiple teams returned positive COVID-19 tests. Hockey analyst Bob McKenzie of TSN, the tournament's broadcast rights holder, later confirmed Peters' report. Czechia forfeited its game against Finland on
After five straight losses, the Panthers have apparently seen enough from Cam Newton.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Relying on a big-play quarterback to carve up opposing defenses in the passing game remains the best path to offensive success in the modern NFL. But for teams that don't have an accomplished passer like Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes, sticking to the ground can also work. “If you want to establish any type of dominance, especially in the trenches, I think it is necessary,” San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams said. "You got to run the ball. You