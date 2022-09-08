Gov. Dukakis recalls day spent with Queen Elizabeth in Boston
The former governor of Massachusetts shares stories from the British monarch's historic visit in 1976.
The former governor of Massachusetts shares stories from the British monarch's historic visit in 1976.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Adley Rutschman hit a bases-loaded double during a five-run third inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rebounded with a 9-6 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night in a heated game in which both benches briefly emptied in the middle of the seventh. The Orioles pulled within 3 1/2 games of Toronto for the last American League wild card. They were swept by the Blue Jays in a doubleheader Monday that opened this crucial series. The Orioles trailed 3-0 on Tuesday before ral
The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.
The Blue Jays made a flurry of roster moves ahead of Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles.
There are a few NHLers facing especially high levels of pressure entering the 2022-23 campaign.
VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller didn't always feel like he was the kind of NHL player who could sign long-term contracts worth more than US$50 million. Last week, though, the 29-year-old centre joined an elite group, inking a seven-year, $56-million deal that will see him play for the Vancouver Canucks through 2029-30. "It’s something I didn’t really think I was capable of earning," Miller told reporters on a video call Tuesday. "I take a lot of pride in that. I don’t come from a whole lot, my family. I
GENEVA (AP) — A long-time criticism of the Champions League group stage? Too many lopsided mismatches as the wealth gap between clubs fuels competitive imbalance on the field. Tell that to favored Liverpool and Eintracht Frankfurt after their heavy losses Wednesday. Or to coaches Thomas Tuchel and Domenico Tedesco who lost their jobs on the morning after shocking losses for their teams, Chelsea and Leipzig, respectively. Liverpool slumped to a stunning 4-1 defeat at Napoli where the hosts were f
TORONTO — As Taylor Pendrith struggled to recover from a fractured rib for four months, he had simple goals: get back to playing golf, keep his PGA Tour card to play again next season. Pendrith has far exceeded those modest targets, rocketing up the FedEx Cup standings in the final six tournaments of the season. That impressive stretch also led to him being named to the international team at the upcoming Presidents Cup on Tuesday. "Honestly, I feel like the last couple of months have gone very q
ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the
In a moment of triumph for Team Canada, Andrea Skinner and Scott Smith’s actions overshadowed what should have been a bright moment for the athletes.
The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin
The Blue Jays' bullpen has been lights out lately after taking heat for much of the season.
Black Ice, premiering this week at TIFF, shines a light on the struggles of racialized players and the efforts made to enact social change in hockey.
Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt
NEW YORK — The last of the Canadians at this year’s U.S. Open was eliminated on Wednesday, when Leylah Annie Fernandez and American partner Jack Sock bowed out in the mixed doubles quarterfinals. Earlier on Wednesday, No. 5 seeds Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Mexico’s Giuliana Olmos were beaten by 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 by No. 3 seeds Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinals of the women’s doubles. Canada had five players in the junior singles draws, but only 16-year-old Vict
A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M
CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g
CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game
SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the
MONTREAL — Goaltender Cayden Primeau has signed a US$2.67-million, three-year contract with the Montreal Canadiens, the team announced Thursday. The one-way deal carries an average annual value of $890,000. Primeau, 23, was 1-7-1 in nine starts with the Habs last season, posting a 4.62 goals-against average and .868 save percentage. He also posted a 16-12-3 record in 33 games with the Laval Rocket, the Canadiens' American Hockey League affiliate, in 2021-22. Drafted in the seventh round (199th o