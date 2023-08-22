Gov. DeWine says politicians shouldn’t draw district maps

Associated Press

The question not only is whether Josh Jacobs will return but when he will be back in a Raiders uniform. The longer Jacobs waits to return to Las Vegas, the more probable it is the Raiders will rely heavily on Zamir White to open the season. White, the club's fourth-round pick in 2022 out of Georgia, has handled first-team snaps this training camp and was the starting running back in the Raiders' first two preseason games.