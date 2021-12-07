Gov. Dewine proposes $250 million in grants for first responders

The Canadian Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul had 21 points and 10 assists, Jae Crowder added a season-high 19 points and the Phoenix Suns held off the San Antonio Spurs for a 108-104 win on Monday night. The ageless Paul had multiple highlights in the final few minutes, helping the Suns become the first team to 20 wins this season. The 36-year-old Paul made his presence felt on defense with a stellar play, poking the ball away from a driving Dejounte Murray, who was about to score on a fast break with 1:30 left th