Gov. Desantis seeks to crack down on 'big tech' surveillance with new 'Digital Bill of Rights'

Florida's governor was in Palm Beach County on Wednesday where he laid out a new "Digital Bill of Rights" that he said will protect residents from "big-tech" overreach.

Latest Stories

  • Hunter Biden's art dealer to House Republicans: Ask president's son about painting sales

    A lawyer for Hunter Biden's art dealer suggested a House panel investigating his sales of paintings deal with the president's son.

  • MP Greg Fergus becomes the latest Liberal caught violating ethics rules

    The conflict of interest and ethics commissioner is recommending that all federal ministers and parliamentary secretaries report to his office for training after MP Greg Fergus became the latest high-profile Liberal to violate the Conflict of Interest Act. "Offers to provide training and educational sessions on a variety of topics have been offered to all federal parties and to regulatees, yet we continue to see a succession of mistakes that are largely attributable to the inability to recognize

  • Conservatives clarify opposition to Bill 21 following vote for notwithstanding clause

    OTTAWA — The federal Conservatives are trying to reassure the World Sikh Organization of Canada that the party remains opposed to Quebec's secularism law after its MPs voted in support of a provision the province used to create it. On Monday, the Conservatives voted en masse in favour of a Bloc Québécois motion recognizing that provinces have a "legitimate right" to use the notwithstanding clause, including pre-emptively. Asked for its rationale during a news conference held on a separate issue

  • The Democrats' latest strategy is making Marjorie Taylor Greene the face of the GOP

    Polls show most Americans, including self-proclaimed Independents, deem the second-term Republican congresswoman more "unfavorable" than "favorable."

  • 'Not an easy decision': RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki to retire next month

    OTTAWA — RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki says she has made the difficult decision to retire next month. There has been speculation about Lucki's future as she approaches the end of her five-year term. Her turbulent time as the top Mountie included the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history, the COVID-19 pandemic and protests that paralyzed downtown Ottawa and several border crossings early last year. In April 2018, Lucki took over a police force that had become mired in internal dissensio

  • More and more migrants entering province being sent elsewhere, Quebec immigration minister claims

    Almost all the asylum seekers who entered Canada through Roxham Road last weekend were sent elsewhere in the country, according to Quebec's immigration minister — and Christine Fréchette says she's hopeful that will become the norm moving forward. In a brief meeting with reporters on Thursday afternoon, Fréchette said that out of about 380 people who set foot in Quebec, only eight stayed in the province. The others were redirected to other parts of Canada, mainly Ontario. Fréchette said it's a s

  • Alberta Justice official: 'never appropriate' for politicians to reach out to Crowns

    EDMONTON — The top civil servant at Alberta Justice says there are no formal rules stopping politicians from directly interfering in court prosecutions, but says his department relies on Crown lawyers knowing the boundaries and pushing back if it happens. Frank Bosscha's comments Tuesday to the legislature's public accounts committee came amid questions surrounding Premier Danielle Smith's involvement in COVID-19-related cases. The United Conservative Party government announced last week that Bo

  • Handful of protesters mark anniversary of Emergencies Act invocation in Ottawa

    OTTAWA — Protesters returned to Ottawa in significantly smaller numbers on Tuesday to mark the one-year anniversary of the Liberal government's historic decision to invoke the Emergencies Act as "Freedom Convoy" protests gripped the capital. City officials had said more police and bylaw officers would be on patrol due to possible "convoy activity" a year after demonstrators blockaded the city's downtown and several Canada-U.S. border crossings. The Ontario Provincial Police said some of its offi

  • Chinese governor pulls out of London trip after protests by senior MPs

    The Chinese governor of Xinjiang has pulled out of a trip to London after senior MPs protested over the persecution of Uyghur Muslims in his province. Downing Street confirmed on Monday that Erkin Tuniyaz was set to meet officials in the Foreign Office, saying they would "make clear the UK's abhorrence to Uyghur people's treatment". Sir Iain told Sky News the cancellation was down to the campaigning of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China - a cross-party international group of politicians "working towards reform on how democratic countries approach China".

  • Justice Department drops sex trafficking probe of Rep. Matt Gaetz without charges, lawyers say

    The investigation coincided with Matt Gaetz’s rise to prominence as a vocal supporter of Donald Trump and antagonist to congressional Democrats.

  • Scottish leader Sturgeon quits with independence goal unmet

    LONDON (AP) — Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon said Wednesday that she plans to step down after more than eight years in office, amid criticism of her drive to expand transgender rights and her strategy for achieving independence from the United Kingdom. Sturgeon made the surprise announcement during a news conference at her official residence in Edinburgh, Bute House, saying the decision wasn’t a response to the “latest period of pressure.” But she added that part of serving well was knowing whe

  • EU sues Poland over violations of EU law by Constitutional Tribunal

    The European Commission sued Poland on Wednesday in the EU's top court over violations of EU law by the Polish Constitutional Tribunal and its case law, the Commission said in a statement. The lawsuit is part of a wider clash between the European Union and the eurosceptic and nationalist government that has been running Poland since 2015 over the rule of law, which has already resulted in the suspension of EU funds for Warsaw. The Commission's move on Wednesday was triggered by rulings by the Polish Constitutional Tribunal from July and October 2021 that provisions of EU Treaties were incompatible with the Polish constitution, expressly challenging the primacy of EU law over national law.

  • U.S. Senator Rubio seeks review of Ford technology deal with China's CATL

    Senator Marco Rubio on Tuesday asked the Biden administration to review Ford Motor's deal to use technology from Chinese battery company CATL as part of the automaker's plan to spend $3.5 billion to build a battery plant in Michigan. Rubio, the top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, wrote to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg calling for an immediate Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) review of the licensing agreement between Ford and CATL.

  • Mayor’s Long Goodbye Means Chaos for $12 Billion Toronto Budget

    (Bloomberg) -- Toronto’s 2023 budget approval process was thrown into disarray on Wednesday amid protests and confusion over when — or if — its mayor intends to resign.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Entities in Balloon SagaAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Scrambles Jets for ‘Routine’ Intercept of Russian WarplanesNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automak

  • Exclusive-Alberta minister says Canada emissions cap stalls other climate action

    Alberta's environment minister said Canada's proposed oil and gas emissions cap is a stumbling block in the province's discussions with the federal government about clean-energy policies including in carbon capture and storage (CCS) needed to meet Canada's ambitious 2030 climate targets. Opposition to federal climate policies from the oil-rich province of Alberta, where premier Danielle Smith is readying for a May election, risks pushing Canada further behind in its emissions-cutting commitments this year.

  • Debt ceiling negotiations leave GOP few options. Where can they cut (and where can't they)?

    Even with an aggressive approach, Congress will have trouble trimming more than $50 billion as social security and Medicare are protected.

  • Biden says GOP plans would drive US debt up by $3 trillion

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday said Republican policies would blow up the national debt by $3 trillion over 10 years, taking direct aim at GOP lawmakers who say their priority is a balancing the federal budget. “It would explode the deficit and leave the American taxpayer holding the bag,” the president said in a Wednesday speech. The president said his budget, which is set to be released March 9, would protect Social Security and Medicare from cuts, while reducing the national debt by $2 trillion over a decade.

  • The ‘Only Democrat Who Can Win’ in Montana Might Not Run

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/ReutersHe has a flat-top haircut, seven fingers after a meat grinder accident, and a Twitter profile picture of him in a baseball cap and stained “Hellgate” hoodie.Sen. Jon Tester is hardly the portrait of an average D.C. politician. But in Montana, he’s almost certainly the Democrats’ best hope of retaining their seat in Big Sky Country.The only problem is, as of this moment, he’s undecided on if he’s going to run for re-election.Tester’s

  • GOP leaders start laying groundwork for more Ukraine aid

    Leading Republicans in Congress are not waiting for the next debate over assistance to Ukraine, instead launching an early and aggressive effort to make the case for why the U.S. should continue spending billions of dollars on the war effort. “I’m very much focused on the dissension within my own party on this,” Republican Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told The Associated Press. McCaul plans to hold a hearing in the spring focused on Russian atrocities against Ukrainian civilians, to try to bring home the war’s terrible toll.

  • Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi urges politicians to stand up for Amira Elghawaby

    Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi addressed concerns about Islamophobia in Canada to the Senate Committee on Human Rights virtually on Monday afternoon. During his presentation, the former mayor urged politicians to stand up for Amira Elghawaby, Canada's first special representative on combating Islamophobia. Elghawaby has been mired in controversy since being appointed to the role due to a 2019 opinion column about Quebec's religious symbols law — widely known as Bill 21 — that she co-authored