Goulburn Pummelled by Hail as Storms Sweep Across New South Wales

Hail stones lashed Goulburn in New South Wales, as severe thunderstorms swept across the state on the afternoon of October 14.

This footage filmed by Natasha Norris, shows hail covering part of Goulburn in white, as rain washes some of the stones away.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned of multiple severe thunderstorms travelling across the state’s east coast on Thursday, urging locals to seek shelter. Credit: Natasha Norris via Storyful