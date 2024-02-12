You Gotta Rewind That! Most impressive plays from Super Bowl LVIII 'GMFB'

The Canadian Press

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Taylor had an emotional victory last year in the Canadian Open, capped by an unforgettable tackle. The 35-year-old Canadian made more memories at the Phoenix Open with a massive rally to take down Charley Hoffman. Taylor rallied from three down with four holes left in regulation and made an 11-foot birdie putt to beat Hoffman on the second hole of a playoff Sunday, capping another wild week at the Phoenix Open. “The finish was pretty dreamlike and hitting all those