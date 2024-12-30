You Gotta Rewind That! Most impressive plays from Week 17 'GMFB'
"GMFB" share the most impressive plays from Week 17 on You Gotta Rewind That!
Gunner Stockton will make his first start for the Bulldogs.
Hurts and Tagovailoa both missed Week 17, and the Dolphins need a win to keep their playoff chances alive.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon delivers his takes for the final action of Week 17.
Week 17's Saturday and Sunday slate is in the books and there were performances and injuries that will have long term fantasy implications. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to breakdown all the action and place the games in three categories: Games we care about the most, games we sort of care about and games that could have been an email.
Las Vegas and New York could use a new QB, and both Cam Ward (Miami) and Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) are expected to go early in the draft. Now it's unclear if either will be around by the time those teams pick.
On LeBron James' 40th birthday, we celebrate him with a debate all his own.
One more week left in the 2024 regular season and the playoff picture (and first pick in the draft picture) is coming into shape. Nate Tice and Charles McDonald discuss the five biggest results from Week 17's Saturday and Sunday action, leading off with the Minnesota Vikings' well-earned divisional win over the Green Bay Packers.
When we needed them most, the old heads came through. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts examines four key veteran performances from Week 17.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don recaps all the action from the championship round in Week 17.
Sadly for the Browns, Garrett's success has coincided with some very bad football teams.
Gumbel worked 25 years at CBS, which paid homage to the longtime broadcaster during Week 17's "The NFL Today" pregame show.
The Rams win the title if three of the Bills, Browns, Vikings, Commanders or Niners win this week.
BYU threw three interceptions and still won 36-14.
The Chargers will be a wild-card team in the AFC bracket.
Michael Penix Jr. has a rookie season to finish and a wedding to plan.
The Trojans got a Week 1 win over LSU and beat Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl.
AFC and NFC playoff spots are on the line throughout the day as the postseason picture continues to clear up with the season winding down.
Ovechkin is 27 goals away from breaking Gretzky's all-time NHL record.
Thomas said the condition is temporary and should improve over time.
Jusuf Nurkić and Naji Marshall got into it on Friday.