'We Got KD!' Phoenix Suns Fan Celebrates Kevin Durant's Transfer From Brooklyn Nets

One particular Phoenix Suns fan welcomed the addition of Kevin Durant after his sensational trade from the Brooklyn Nets by jumping around and yelling in excitement after the announcement earlier this week.

Footage filmed by Josh Rodriguez shows a Phoenix fan jump up and down in celebration outside the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Rodriguez told Storyful that he was across the street from the arena when the Kevin Durant trade went down and decided that it would be a “good first time to see the arena.”

Rodriguez described himself as a "huge basketball fan.

“I thought I might see some fans celebrating, but nobody was there until this guy showed up, got out of his car, and started celebrating by himself,” he said. Credit: Josh Rodriguez via Storyful