Gorilla in Playful Mood at National Zoo

Calaya, an adult western lowland gorilla at Smithsonian’s National Zoo, flashed the inside of her bottom lip for zookeepers during a recent training session, footage shared by the zoo on July 1 shows.

The zoo said Cayala loves to show off and enjoys being encouraged by zoo staff “whenever she is in a playful mood.”

The training session was a part of the zoo’s positive reinforcement training programme for Calaya, which sees the gorilla voluntarily participate in her own healthcare by presenting parts of her body to zookeepers. Credit: Smithsonian’s National Zoo via Storyful