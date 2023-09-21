Gorham and Scarborough win in girl's soccer

The Canadian Press

MUNICH (AP) — Mathys Tel’s stoppage-time goal proved enough for Bayern Munich to beat Manchester United 4-3 in their Champions League opening game on Wednesday. Tel scored with a spectacular finish in the second minute of injury time, restoring Bayern’s two-goal lead just when United threatened to pull off another remarkable comeback after Casemiro scored in the 88th. Casemiro did score again in the fifth minute of stoppages with a header to Bruno Fernandes’ free kick, but this time there was no