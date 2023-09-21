Gorham and Scarborough win in girl's soccer
High school soccer highlights from Wednesday.
The former Detroit Red Wings blueliner is the latest to detail his experiences with the disgraced former head coach.
The Fox News host fumbled her take on the alleged fatal beating of a New England Patriots fan.
Ryder Cup legend Nick Faldo has no patience for fellow European stars who jumped to LIV.
This rule is rarely enforced in Major League Baseball games.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don exposes some fraudulent stats to know heading into Week 3's action.
MUNICH (AP) — Mathys Tel’s stoppage-time goal proved enough for Bayern Munich to beat Manchester United 4-3 in their Champions League opening game on Wednesday. Tel scored with a spectacular finish in the second minute of injury time, restoring Bayern’s two-goal lead just when United threatened to pull off another remarkable comeback after Casemiro scored in the 88th. Casemiro did score again in the fifth minute of stoppages with a header to Bruno Fernandes’ free kick, but this time there was no
SMITHS FALLS, Ont. — BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. owes a slew of top-ranking sports teams and leagues millions of dollars. In a preliminary list filed by the sports drink company which obtained creditor protection last week, BioSteel details more than $439 million in amounts owed to a range of businesses including manufacturers, distributors and retailers. Of the sports entities listed, the National Hockey League's merchandising and licensing affiliate NHL Enterprises is the top creditor with
When David Beckham bumped into the singer known then as Posh Spice in the Manchester United players’ lounge in the late Nineties, the world was unquestionably at his feet.
Parsons was on his show “The Edge with Micah Parsons” and discussed his admiration for Colorado and Deion Sanders and his disgust at the late-hit Travis Hunter suffered.
The Blue Jays have the American League's most difficult remaining schedule, but their path to the playoffs is now crystal clear.
Baseball's pennant race is heating up as the top MLB teams push for the playoffs. Keep up with standings, clinching scenarios here.
Here are the biggest storylines from the first day of NHL training camps.
Scott Pianowski debuts his new series, On Target, which examines the latest receiver data and trends so you can stay a step ahead.
On a historic draft day for the PWHL, Montreal came away with some of the biggest names available to supplement an already excellent core.
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. soaked in every high and low in his return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Friday night at Bristol Motor Speedway. A two-time champion some 25 years ago, Earnhardt Jr. doesn’t get many opportunities to get back to racing on the national-series level since his Cup Series retirement after […]
UFC heavyweight Mohammed Usman speaks to BBC Sport about how personal tragedy fuels him and why he has to "embrace the emotions".
There are nine NFL teams with unblemished records after two weeks, but not all of them should be looking ahead to the playoffs already.
The Spanish tennis star, who has been recovering from injuries, said in May that he hopes to return to the court in 2024
The 19-year-old Grand Slam champ enjoyed a special night with friends and family in Delray Beach, Florida
Renee Miller examines murky situations that have fantasy football managers wondering what to believe after two weeks of action.