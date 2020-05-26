'It's Gorgeous!': Melbourne Hidden Under Layer of 'Magical' Low-Hanging Cloud

A rope technician experienced a bird’s eye view of Melbourne as it was shrouded in thick fog clouds on the morning of May 26.

The Victorian capital woke to the cloudy conditions after shivering through temperatures as low as six degrees overnight.

Adam Horstmann was working on the Swanston Central building in Melbourne’s central business district when he caught glimpse of the low-hanging clouds. Hortsmann described the view as “gorgeous” to Storyful.

Conditions were expected to clear later in the day. Credit: Adam Horstmann via Storyful