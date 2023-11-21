Gordon Hayward hammers it home

On Monday, the Alouettes DB clarified his post-game comments: "I just felt that the French language was not respected and it's nothing against the English."
The Philadelphia Flyers' Nicolas Deslauriers and Columbus Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier pounded each other until the outcome we did not see coming.
Chet Holmgren had a career night and a game-tying buzzer-beater vs. the Golden State Warriors as the Oklahoma City Thunder snatched a 130-123 overtime win at the Chase Center last night. The rookie scored a career-high 36 points and hit a ...
Zach Wilson really had a day to forget in the New York Jets' lopsided loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Cody Fajardo and the Montreal Alouettes are unlikely Grey Cup champions.Fajardo's 19-yard touchdown pass to Canadian Tyson Philpot rallied Montreal to a thrilling 28-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday in Hamilton.It earned the Alouettes their first CFL title since 2010 and came after an uncertain off-season that saw the franchise taken over by the league in February before it was sold the following month to businessman Pierre Karl Peladeau.Fajardo's toss capped a stellar seven-p
The Chicago Bulls front office is reportedly "less than thrilled" with Zach LaVine following awkward post-game moment over the weekend.
The Raptors are off to a middling 6-7 start, but a look under the hood provides reason for optimism.
Josh Donaldson says he has one more MLB season left in him and he's open to spending it with the Blue Jays.
Only one of 14 events for 2024 has been announced so far.
The Knicks point to Silver's strong relationship with Raptors governor Larry Tanenbaum, and are also seeking $10 million in damages.
The 1993 PGA champion has been in the booth for NBC Sports for the last five years.
There were missteps and mistakes, and a master class in how not to handle customer relations. F1 and owner Liberty Media hosted an electrifying event Saturday night that turned out to be both one of the best races of the season and a glitzy international spectacle that can only be pulled off in Las Vegas. Max Verstappen trashed the race every chance he got, but the LVGP delivered for the eventual winner and he was singing “Viva Las Vegas!” as he won for the 18th time this season.
Hackers can learn things from professional golfers, although Joost Luiten was not expecting to hand out this kind of salutary lesson here on Sunday.
The slumping sniper, who also happens to be the Blue Jackets' third-highest paid player, found himself in the press box for Sunday's clash in Philadelphia.
The build-up to the race had been mired in controversy with eventual winner Max Verstappen among those to speak out.
The suspension is the second this season for Jackson.
Wrexham will continue to play at the ground until at least June 30, 2115 under the terms of the deal.
BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic is scheduled to be arraigned on an assault charge in connection with his arrest this weekend after his wife called police to their home and said he tried to choke her. A Boston Police Department report released Monday said Lucic, a member of the Bruins 2011 Stanley Cup championship team, appeared intoxicated when they arrived at his North End apartment early Saturday. According to the police report, Lucic was arrested on suspicion of assault and ba