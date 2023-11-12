Gordon Hayward with a 2 Pt vs. New York Knicks

Journal Editorial Report: The week’s best and worst from Bill McGurn, Kate Bachelder Odell, Mene Ukueberuwa, and Kim Strassel. Images: AFP/Getty Images/Reuters Composite: Mark Kelly
The MMA community reacted to Tom Aspinall's quick knockout of Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295 to claim the interim heavyweight title.
Five down, four to go. Rory McIlroy’s goal to become Europe’s most prolific major winner is well-trailed, but it should be acknowledged that the Ulsterman is also on a mission to usurp Colin Montgomerie in the all-time charts as Europe No 1.
The University of Michigan football coach was previously accused of sign-stealing
SEVILLE, Spain — Led by the inspired play of Leylah Fernandez, Canada has reached the final of the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time. Fernadez and Gabriela Dabrowski upset Czechia's Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in a second-set tiebreaker 7-5, 7-6 (3) on Saturday as Canada advanced with a 2-1 overall victory in the semifinal of the women's international team tennis tournament. Fernandez gave Canada hope with a singles win against Marketa Vondrousova, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3, earlier in t
TORONTO — Marc-Antoine Dequoy and Kabion Ento returned interceptions for touchdowns as the Montreal Alouettes stunned the Toronto Argonauts 38-17 in the CFL East Division final Saturday. Montreal's stellar defence forced nine turnovers — resulting in 21 points. That included four interceptions of Toronto's Chad Kelly, who was making his first career playoff start and was also stopped twice in short-yardage situations and lost a fumble. Toronto turned the ball over on downs four times. Kelly, the
The reports of Zadorov's trade request broke right after his Flames fell to the Leafs in Toronto — where Calgary's former GM currently resides.
Amid tremendous turmoil, the Oilers opened their Saturday night game against the Seattle Kraken with a bang thanks to Zach Hyman.
Jay Woodcroft is out as coach of the Edmonton Oilers after the supposed Stanley Cup contenders lost 10 of their first 13 games this season. Woodcroft was fired Sunday at the end of the team's road trip, which wrapped up with a 4-1 win at Seattle on Saturday night. That victory was not enough to save Woodcroft's job in the aftermath of a four-game losing streak, including an embarrassing 3-2 loss at the NHL-worst San Jose Sharks earlier in the week. Kris Knoblauch, Connor McDavid's junior hockey
Players are getting fined at an astonishing rate this season.
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 44 points and the Dallas Mavericks routed the Los Angeles Clippers 144-126 on Friday night in an NBA In-Season Tournament game, the Clippers’ third straight loss since James Harden joined the lineup. Doncic was 17 of 21 from the field, going 6 of 9 from 3-point range. Kyrie Irving added 27 points, hitting 5 of 8 3-pointers, to help Dallas improve to 1-1 in the tournament after an opening loss at Denver. The Mavericks took control with a 47-18 second period and a
This year's MLB free-agent class is weak, so it's more likely the Blue Jays opt for multiple mid-level or bargain signings.
Mark Madsen hadn't been finished by TKO until he fought Jared Gordon on Saturday night at UFC 295.
Jiri Prochazka accepts the referee was right to stop him from continuing as Alex Pereira wins the vacant light-heavyweight title at UFC 295.
Some people really don't like how friendly LeBron James and Kevin Durant are.
Michigan's whining - and quite literally crying in one instance - about Jim Harbaugh's suspension only makes the Wolverines more unlikeable.
Over six seasons with the Aggies, Fisher's teams have a 45-25 record, including 6-4 this year. He signed a guaranteed $94 million extension in 2021.
A confusing situation surrounded Hector Lombard's first round finish at Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 6 in Mississippi.
Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. was transported to a local hospital with injuries that could cause him to miss significant time this season.