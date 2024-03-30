Gordon Hayward with a 2 Pt vs. Phoenix Suns

Officials admitted to blowing the call in the postgame pool report.
Bronny could declare for the NBA Draft this summer, or return to the USC Trojans
DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. said Wednesday night that he’s sure his younger brother would never do anything to jeopardize his budding NBA playing career. The league announced Monday it has opened an investigation into Toronto two-way player Jontay Porter amid gambling allegations. ESPN first reported the probe, which it said surrounded Porter’s performance in games Jan. 26 and March 20. In both games, Porter played briefly before leaving citing injury or illness. In b
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Dejounte Murray's game-winner vs. the Celtics.
Warriors star Draymond Green said he "deserved to get kicked out" of their win over the Magic Wednesday after he was ejected four minutes in.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine discuss the Warriors overcoming Draymond Green’s ejection, the timetable on Joel Embiid’s return from knee surgery, the Timberwolves’ sale blowing up and much more.
DENVER (AP) — Kevin Durant had 30 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks and the Phoenix Suns won in Denver for the second time this month, beating the defending champion Nuggets 104-97 on Wednesday night. The Suns, with the toughest remaining schedule in the NBA, moved a half-game ahead of Sacramento for the seventh spot in the Western Conference as they try to move up to sixth to avoid a play-in game. Dallas is No. 6, a half-game ahead of Phoenix. The Western Conference-leading Nuggets struggled
The Sacramento Kings have lost a key player as they try to secure a Western Conference playoff spot.
DETROIT (AP) — Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert believes All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell will sign a long-term contract to chase an NBA championship with Cleveland. “We’ve been talking to him, sure, for the last couple of years about extending this contract,” Gilbert said Thursday in an interview with The Associated Press. “We think he will extend. I think if you listen to him talk, he loves the city. "He loves the situation in Cleveland because our players are very young and we’re just kind of putti
After the Chicago Bulls' win over the Indiana Pacers, head coach Billy Donovan showed love to Javonte Green.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pascal Siakam finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds, Tyrese Haliburton added 21 points, eight assists and eight rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat the Los Angeles Lakers 109-90 on Friday night in a pivotal game for both teams' playoff aspirations. Indiana has won four of six to retain the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, with the latest victory giving Rick Carlisle career win No. 938 to tie Red Auerbach for 12th in NBA history. Injured All-Stars LeBron James (left an
ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored a career-high 44 points, including a go-ahead jumper in the final second of overtime to power the Atlanta Hawks to a 123-122 victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. Murray scored all of Atlanta’s 11 points in the extra period to give the Hawks their second win over Boston in four days. Jaylen Brown sank a go-ahead jumper with 6 seconds remaining in overtime to give Boston a 122-121 lead. Murray answered with the jumper over Jrue Holiday. Bogdan Bo
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray has been ruled out for the Denver Nuggets' showdown against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night as he continues to deal with a sprained left ankle and a swollen right knee. The winner will hold the top seed in the Western Conference playoff race. Minnesota and Oklahoma City, both 50-22, began the night a half game behind the Nuggets (51-22). Coach Michael Malone said Murray was improving but “he's just not ready to go out there and compete at the level that we n
Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan said that Tyrese Haliburton's play is how they wanted to use Lonzo Ball.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 23 points with four 3-pointers in his annual Charlotte homecoming game and the Golden State Warriors beat the Hornets 115-97 on Friday night for their third straight win. Andrew Wiggins turned in another strong game with 20 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and Trayce Jackson-Davis added 18 points for the Warriors, who entered the game in 10th place in the Western Conference standings and battling the Houston Rockets for a spot in the play-in to
Alex Caruso said that the Indiana Pacers seemed tired in the Chicago Bulls' Wednesday night win.
After the Chicago Bulls' win over the Indiana Pacers, Javonte Green spoke about his return to action for the Bulls.
