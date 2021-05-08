Goran Dragic with an and one vs the Minnesota Timberwolves
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Terry Rozier scored 28 points, LaMelo Ball added 27 points and the Charlotte Hornets inched closer to securing a spot in the play-in tournament with a 122-112 win over the Orlando Magic on Friday night. The Hornets needed a win and a loss by Chicago to Boston to clinch a berth, but the Bulls beat the Celtics 121-99. Charlotte can clinch a spot in the play-in tournament with a win Sunday against New Orleans. P.J. Washington had another strong shooting night and finished with 23 points and nine rebounds, while Bismack Biyombo had 11 points and 11 rebounds as Charlotte (33-34) bounced back from a 21-point drubbing by the Bulls on Thursday night. Dwayne Bacon tied a career high with 26 points and Mo Bamba had a career-best 18 rebounds to lead the Magic (21-46). Cole Anthony had 22 points. The Magic led for the better part of three quarters, but Ball began to assert himself with series of aggressive drives through the lane and some nifty no-look passes to set up teammates with easy buckets. Using his quick first step, Ball drove and delivered a one-handed, no-look dish to Rozier on the right wing set up a 3 that put the Hornets ahead by 10 with 8:24 left in the game. Ball continued to struggle with his 3-point shot though, missing all seven attempts. Orlando never mounted a serious challenge after that. Washington had another strong shooting night from beyond the arc. After going 6 of 8 from 3-point range Thursday night, Washington finished 4 of 6 from beyond the arc against the Magic. TIP INS Magic: Allowed the Hornets to score a season-high 68 points in the paint. ... Shot 41.8% from the field. Hornets: G Malik Monk played only nine minutes before aggravating his right ankle injury. Monk returned earlier this week after missing 15 games with a sprained ankle. ... New University of North Carolina basketball coach Hubert Davis attended the game, as did his predecessor Roy Williams. UP NEXT Magic: Host Timberwolves on Sunday in their final home game of the year. They close the season with four games on the road. Hornets: Host Pelicans on Sunday. — More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Steve Reed, The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Washington burst ahead in a six-run eighth inning that included three errors and Josh Harrison's three-run homer, and the National beat the New York Yankees 11-4 Friday night to stop a three-game skid. With the score tied at 3 on a chilly night, Yadiel Hernández lined a single against Jonathan Loaisiga (3-2) that right fielder Aaron Judge allowed to bounced off his glove for his first error since Sept. 30, 2018. Victor Robles followed with a sacrifice bunt up the third-base line and reached when DJ LeMahieu, moved across the diamond a day after Gio Urshela injured his left knee, threw wide of first. Trea Turner hit a go-ahead single and Harrison, batting .325 on the season, drove a 1-0 fastball into the left-field stands for a 7-3 lead. Kyle Schwarber hit a run-scoring single off Luis Cessa and shortstop Gleyber Torres allowed Yan Gomes' grounder to bounced past his glove for a run-scoring error. Juan Soto, making his first start after missing 10 games with a strained shoulder, added a two-run homer against Cessa in the ninth. New York's bullpen had a major league-best 2.24 ERA through Wednesday but Chad Green wasted a 3-2, eighth-inning lead in a 7-4 loss to Houston on Thursday, and Loaisiga and Cessa combined to allow eight runs — six earned — in two innings. The Yankees lost their second straight following a five-game winning streak and dropped back to .500 at 16-16. Kyle Finnegan (2-0) pitched a scoreless seventh for the win. Washington's bullpen entered with 28 consecutive outs before Finnegan walked Gary Sánchez, his second batter in the seventh. A streak of 36 outs for Nats relievers ended when Clint Frazier hit an RBI single off Will Harris in the ninth. LeMahieu hit solo opposite-field homers to right in the first and fifth innings off Patrick Corbin, who allowed three runs and four hits in six innings, dropping his ERA from 8.10 to 7.36. LeMahieu has six homers off Corbin, his most against any pitcher the most Corbin has allowed to any batter. Josh Bell hit a solo homer in the second off Jameson Taillon and Gomes hit a two-run drive for a 3-1 lead. Sánchez homered in the bottom half, his first home run since April 3. Sánchez had been in a 2 for 30 slide. Taillon, meanwhile, retired 15 in a row following Gomes’ homer. SLUGGER ON THE MEND Soto was was 2 for 5. The reigning National League batting champion appeared as a pinch-hitter in each of Washington’s previous three games, failing to reach base. SLUMPING SLUGGER Aaron Judge was 0 for 4 and has 1 hit in his last 21 at-bats. WELCOME BACK Miguel Andújar was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and went 0 for 5 in his first big league game at first base. Andújar got his first chance right away as Turner led off the game with a grounder to the right side which Andújar fielded cleanly for an unassisted putout. Andújar has missed significant time with injuries since finishing runner-up to the Angels' Shohei Ohtani in the 2018 AL Rookie of the Year voting. Reliever Albert Abreu was optioned. RED ROCKET Frazier ran a long way into left-centre for a sprawling catch on Harrison in the third. Harrison rounded the bases and appeared to laugh as he completed his jog. TRAINER’S ROOM Nationals: RHP Wander Suero (strained left oblique) was with the team Friday and continued his throwing program. He is scheduled to travel Saturday and pitch in Lehigh Valley on Sunday for Triple-A Rochester. ... RHP Stephen Strasburg (right shoulder inflammation) was also with the team and is scheduled to pitch in a simulated game Tuesday at Nationals Park. Yankees: Urshela (swollen left knee) is day-to-day. An MRI confirmed the knee is structurally sound. Urshela has minor swelling. … 1B Luke Voit (left knee surgery) was 0 for 3 with a walk and a run scored for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The hulking slugger played four innings in the field. UP NEXT In a Saturday matchup of 2017 Cy Young Award winners, Nationals RHP Max Scherzer (2-2, 2.54 ERA) hopes to build upon his last start during which he held Miami to just one run in a complete game victory. Yankees RHP Corey Kluber (2-2, 3.03) earned his 100th career win Sunday against Detroit, hurling eight scoreless frames. Kluber last faced Scherzer on May 21, 2013. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Scott Orgera, The Associated Press
CLEVELAND — Cincinnati's Wade Miley is pitching a no-hitter through eight innings against the Cleveland Indians on Friday night. The left-hander has been in control of a Cleveland team that entered the series batting just .213 but has won five straight and nine of 11. But although he's shutting down the Indians, Zach Plesac is doing the same to the Reds, who haven't scored either. The Indians didn't get a baserunner until the sixth, when Amed Rosario reached on second baseman Nick Senzel's throwing error. Senzel was actually charged with two errors on the play. Miley has thrown 106 pitches. Franmil Reyes has come the closest to getting a hit for the Indians, but his hard smash in the fifth was right at shortstop Kyle Farmer, who knocked it down and had plenty of time to throw out the slow-footed slugger. Miley, who came in just 1-4 in eight career starts against the Indians, recorded four strikeouts the first time through Cleveland's lineup. The 34-year-old Miley is bidding to throw the fourth no-hitter in the majors this season. The Indians were no-hit last month by Chicago's Carlos Rodón. Miley is in his second season with Cincinnati. He's also pitched for Houston, Milwaukee, Baltimore, Seattle, Boston and Arizona. Cincinnati's last no-hitter was by Homer Bailey in 2013 — his second with the club. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tom Withers, The Associated Press
MILWAUKEE — Brook Lopez had 24 points and Khris Middleton scored 21 of his 23 in the second half to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the short-handed Houston Rockets 141-133 on Friday night for their fifth consecutive victory. The Bucks (43-24) tied Brooklyn for second place in the Eastern Conference standings. The Bucks also have the tiebreaker advantage over Brooklyn because they won two of their their three regular-season meetings. Philadelphia (46-21) leads the East. Jrue Holiday had 20 points as the Bucks had seven players reach double figures. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 17 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. KJ Martin had 26 points and seven assists — both career highs — as well as seven rebounds for the Rockets before fouling out. Kelly Olynyk added 23 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. Milwaukee earned a measure of revenge after falling 143-136 on April 29 at Houston. Bucks forward and reigning two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo left that game in the opening minute with a sprained right ankle. The Bucks haven’t lost and the Rockets haven’t won since that game. Houston had only eight available players for Friday’s rematch. Among the missing Rockets was Kevin Porter Jr., who scored 50 points against the Bucks last week but couldn’t play Friday due to a sprained left ankle. Khyri Thomas became the 28th player to get in a game for the Rockets this season — tying an NBA record — and he scored 16 points and shot 6 of 7 after signing a contract earlier in the day. The Orlando Magic also have used 28 players this season. Other teams in NBA history to use 28 were the 2015-16 and 2018-19 Memphis Grizzlies. Milwaukee still struggled to put the Rockets away. The Bucks trailed for most of the second quarter before rallying to take a 64-63 halftime lead. Milwaukee stayed in front throughout the second half, though the Rockets responded whenever the margin hit double digits. TIP-INS Rockets: D.J. Augustin played for the first time since April 12 and scored 17 points. This was Augustin's first time facing the Bucks since they traded him to Houston in a March 19 deal that brought P.J. Tucker to Milwaukee. Augustin played 37 games and made six starts for the Bucks this season. ... Rookie Anthony Lamb made his first career start and scored 14 points. Bucks: Middleton was back in the lineup after missing one game due to a sore left knee. ... Bobby Portis is having his foundation treat single mothers to manicures and pedicures at a nail salon in his hometown of Little Rock, Arkansas. “My favourite holiday of the year, it’s Mother’s Day because of my mom,” said Portis, who was raised by a single mother. “She’s like my rock. She’s everything to me.” UP NEXT Rockets: At Utah on Saturday to continue this four-game trip. The Rockets lost to the Jazz 114-99 at Salt Lake City on March 12 and 112-89 at Houston on April 21. Bucks: At San Antonio on Monday. The Bucks beat the Spurs 120-113 in Milwaukee on March 20. ___ Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Steve Megargee, The Associated Press