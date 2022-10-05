Goran Dragic with a last basket of the period vs the New Orleans Pelicans
Goran Dragic (Chicago Bulls) with a last basket of the period vs the New Orleans Pelicans, 10/04/2022
BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Nicholas Robertson scored two goals as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators 6-3 in pre-season action. The left-winger opened the scoring Friday for Toronto (3-1-0) which jumped out to a 3-0 lead within the first 10 minutes of the first period. Parker Kelly put Ottawa (1-3-0) on the board with just 27 seconds remaining in the frame. Senators forward Drake Batherson scored the lone goal of the second period on a power play to cut the deficit to 3-2. In the third,
Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning are accustomed to short offseasons. This one, the Lightning captain said, “wasn’t as fun as the previous two.” The Stanley Cup relocated to Colorado after the Avalanche dethroned the two-time defending champion Lightning in a six-game final in July. The Eastern Conference, however, still seems very likely to run through Tampa Bay. Despite another round of offseason, salary cap-forced departures, the Lightning believe they remain the team to beat. “Sure,
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Toronto FC II's first foray into the playoffs ended in dramatic fashion Sunday when Columbus Crew II answered the TFC reserve team's late comeback with a rally of its own. Goals by substitutes Jordan Knight and Coleman Gannon gave league-leading Columbus a 4-3 extra-time win over Toronto in a roller-coaster MLS Next Pro Eastern Conference final at Historic Crew Stadium. With TFC 2 trailing 2-1, Themi Antonoglou forced extra time with a stoppage-time goal and then gave Toronto a
Every single 2022-23 NHL game will feature new digitally enhanced dasherboards as part of league's latest effort to boos ad-related revenue.
OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus
MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that
VANCOUVER — Vernon Adams Jr. has been waiting for this moment. Almost exactly a month after joining the B.C. Lions in a trade from the Montreal Alouettes, the veteran quarterback threw his first touchdown pass in orange and black on Friday, propelling his team to a 34-19 victory over the ailing Ottawa Redblacks. "Man, it was awesome," he said of the 13-yard toss to Keon Hatcher that opened the scoring early in the first quarter. "They gave us what we expected and Hatch did a great job kind of sh
In the ever-expanding universe of women's soccer, very few stars shine brighter than the captain of the United States national team, Becky Sauerbrunn. With more than 200 caps and counting, her contributions on the pitch have filled scores of highlight reels. So it seems strange to say her biggest impact, and likely her most lasting legacy, will be Sauerbrunn's work off the field, largely behind the scenes. Sauerbrunn was one of the original five women who summoned the determination to put their
Raptors fans got a nice ego boost on Tuesday.
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.
VICTORIA — Nick Nurse's challenge to Scottie Barnes heading into this past off-season was to keep improving his game. Pretty straightforward, but not necessarily so easy coming off an outstanding rookie season. "We were all talking about what's his ceiling? What's his ceiling? What's his ceiling? And for me, it's he continues to play as hard and competes as hard as he can … with experience and time and skill work and the skills improving, he’ll just keep heading toward that ceiling," Nurse said.
MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and
Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.
TORONTO — Defensive back Tyrice Beverette of the Montreal Alouettes as well as receiver Nic Demski and quarterback Zach Collaros, both of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, were named the CFL's top performers Tuesday. Beverette earned top honours, thanks in large part to his 100-yard interception return TD that earned Montreal a 25-17 road win over the Edmonton Elks. Beverette added five tackles and a pass knockdown in the game. Demski had five receptions for 94 yards and two TDs in Winnipeg's 31-13 win
Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains how he felt heading into his first game, adjusting to the NBA game and how analytics are different with the Raptors compared to college.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 32nd homer and the Toronto Blue Jays edged closer to the top seed for an American League wild card series with a 5-1 rain-shortened victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night. Play was halted by rain with Toronto batting with two outs in the eighth and called after a wait of 55 minutes. Toronto would host a best-of-three playoff series starting Friday if it wins one more game or Seattle loses at least one of its final four games. “There was
Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.
After Rasmus Sandin and the Maple Leafs ended a summer-long stalemate by agreeing to a two-year, $2.8-million contract, Toronto fans are now wondering what to expect from Sandin this season.
Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.