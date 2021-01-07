Goran Dragic with a 3-pointer vs the Boston Celtics
Goran Dragic (Miami Heat) with a 3-pointer vs the Boston Celtics, 01/06/2021
The Raptors and Suns linked arms in a show of solidarity during the Canadian and American anthems ahead of their matchup Wednesday night.
How you fare in goal can often make or break your fantasy hockey season.
Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson are two of the NFL's most dynamic talents, as the Titans look to eliminate the Ravens for the second straight year.
NBA players responded to the violence in Washington on Wednesday.
The status of Sunday’s game isn’t going to change without a fresh spate of infections, but a source inside the Browns said the team has “a long way to go” before getting beyond the most recent outbreak.
The NBA rushed the start of the 2020-21 campaign, opening training camps just 51 days after crowning a champion, all in an attempt to recoup roughly $1 billion in potential losses, and it has come at a cost to the on-court product.
Richard Sherman referred to the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol as "terrorists."
Jamal Adams said Wednesday there’s no question he’ll play in his first career playoff game Saturday despite a shoulder injury.
It's safe to say much has changed since the Larry O'Brien Trophy travelled north of the border.
Lawrence may have already had the top spot in the NFL draft locked up, but Fields added a new layer to the conversation with his heroic semifinal performance for Ohio State.
LeBron James, Atlanta Dream co-owner, has a certain ring to it. The WNBPA president is willing to help.
It was a world juniors without controversy. Nearly.
Dave Gettleman has won just 15 of 48 games as GM of the Giants, but owner John Mara is apparently giving him another chance.
These 10 players are being drafted too high in fantasy hockey considering their track record and 2021 season outlook.
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers needed Malcolm Brogdon to play a bigger role when T.J. Warren injured his foot.Brogdon has thrived in it.He scored 35 points, his second career high in three games, and made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:22 left to lead the Indiana Pacers past the Houston Rockets 114-107 on Wednesday night.“I think he’s comfortable with the offence, comfortable with coach (Nate Bjorkgren), he knows where to get his shots and when to be aggressive,” two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo said. “He’s playing great for us right now. We’re going to need him to do that all year.”Brogdon has logged more than 40 minutes in each of the past three games, and on Wednesday he even played the leading role on defence against the usually high-scoring James Harden.Harden finished with 15 points, his second straight sub-20-point performance as the Pacers won their second straight and beat Houston at home for the first time since January 2017.“My team trusts me with the ball, my coaches trust me with the ball,” Brogdon said. “These shots were already made this summer, these shots were already made in preseason."But the Pacers won this one with defence, too.After Harden scored on a late layup to make it 107-106, Brogdon answered with the go-ahead 3, Domantas Sabonis scored on a putback to extend the margin to four and Brogdon sealed the victory with two free throws with 29.9 seconds to go.Indiana scored the final eight points.Justin Holiday had a season-high 20 points for Indiana, while John Wall scored a season-best 28 points in his fourth game with the Rockets. Harden also had 12 assists for Houston — not enough to avoid a second straight loss.“They were really good at driving the ball into the paint and that was one of the things for us this game, was to protect the paint," coach Stephen Silas said. “They had 60 points in the paint, so that tells you how well we did. But the 8-0 run, we had a turnover in there. We’ve just got to be better.”TIP-INSRockets: David Nwaba had a season-high 15 points. ... Houston was 8 of 30 on 3s and had 16 turnovers. ... Houston is 1-2 when Harden and Wall are in the lineup together. ... The Rockets are 1-4 when allowing 110 or more points and 0-3 on the road this season. ... F Christian Wood did not play. ... Houston has had at least two players score 20 or more points in all six games.Pacers: Holiday's first 3-pointer of the game late in the first quarter was his 133rd off the bench for Indiana. That broke a tie with Sam Perkins for No. 7 in the franchise's NBA history. Holiday finished with three 3s. ... Myles Turner had eight blocks, matching his career best for the second time this season. ... Sabonis had 22 points and 12 rebounds, his eighth straight double-double this season. ... Doug McDermott left in the second half with a sprained left ankle and did not return. He scored six points.HELPING HANDDeMarcus Cousins got off to a strong start, scoring nine points and grabbing 10 rebounds in the first half. The second half wasn't nearly as impressive. Cousins was shut down over the final two quarters, going 2 of 9 from the field and finishing with 14 points and four blocks.Silas appreciated the effort.“I thought he was great," Silas said. “He started the game off really good and really rebounded the ball well and attacked the rim.”UP NEXTRockets: Begin a three-game homestand Friday when Orlando comes to town.Pacers: Will try to win their third straight when Phoenix visits Saturday.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsMichael Marot, The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid scored 38 points and the NBA-leading Philadelphia 76ers overcame a Washington record-tying 60-point performance by Bradley Beal in a 141-136 win over the Wizards on Wednesday night.The Sixers are an NBA-best 7-1 in coach Doc Rivers' first season in Philadelphia.“They pay me to take over the game, and they pay me to dominate," Embiid said.Embiid did just that in the fourth, scoring 11 points to just three for Beal.Beal was stuffed on a layup and missed a 3-pointer inside the final minute, nearly coming up short of joining Golden State’s Stephen Curry as 60-point scorers this season. Curry scored a career-high 62 points on Sunday night.Beal, who once scored 53 and 55 points in consecutive games, sank a free throw with 4.4 seconds left to hit the mark. He went 20 of 25 from the floor, made 7 of 10 3-points and went 13 of 15 from the line to match former Wizard Gilbert Arenas for the franchise single-game mark.“There’s no reason anybody should drop 60 on us,” Embiid said.Beal was sensational from the start, going 11 of 16 (four 3-pointers) from the floor in the first half for 32 points and joined Michael Jordan (34 points in 2001) and Arenas (33 points in 2006 and 30 in 2007) as Wizards to score 30 in half over the last 20 years.He hit seven 3s and reached 57 points through three quarters, and that should have been enough to give the Wizards the lead. But Washington's defence was atrocious in the first half. They gave up 82 points and trailed by as many as 21 points, Beal outscoring the rest of the Wizards.“He can score a lot of points on any team on any given night, but he wants to lead us in victories,” coach Scott Brooks said.Arenas, who turned 39 on Wednesday, scored 60 points on Dec. 17, 2006.Embiid again dominated after a rare slow start and continued his torrid early season run. He missed all six shots in the first quarter and scored one point. He then scored 14 in the second and helped the Sixers roll to a 19-point lead.Embiid tossed in a fadeaway and made the free throw to give the Sixers a 131-127 lead. His second three-point play in 90 seconds made it 134-131. He then buried a 3 to seal Philadelphia’s fifth straight win.Seth Curry hit six straight 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 28 points. Ben Simmons had 17 points and 12 assists. Tobias Harris scored 19.Russell Westbrook scored 20 points for the Wizards.RIVERS SPEAKSRivers used his voice to condemn the riots in Washington much in the same way he denounced racial injustice in the NBA bubble as teams grappled with how to deal with issues far more important than basketball.He was invited to speak at a Joe Biden rally after the President-elect used Rivers’ words in an October speech, calling for racial unity at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.Rivers again decried the riotous mob Wednesday in Washington, though he cautioned, “democracy will prevail.”“I’ll say it because I don’t think a lot of people want to: Could you imagine today if those were all Black people storming the Capitol and what have happened,” Rivers asked. “That to me is a picture worth a thousand words for all of us to see. It’s something for us to reckon with, again, no police dogs turned on people, no billy clubs hitting people. People peacefully being escorted out of the Capitol. It shows you can disperse a crowd peacefully, I guess.”Rivers added: “As an older black male, I’ve seen police dogs being unleashed on people, and then you see today where there’s nothing, and so that’s an emotion that I have, right?”TIP-INS76ers: The Sixers haven’t lost at home since Dec. 20, 2019. ... Harris reached the 10,000 career-point mark.Wizards: Brooks said it was “disgusting” to watch the mob storm the Capitol. “We should be better than this,” he said.UP NEXT76ers: Play Thursday at Brooklyn. The Nets will again play without Kevin Durant (quarantining).Wizards: Brooks said there were no plans for the team to return to Washington before Friday’s game at Boston.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsDan Gelston, The Associated Press
MIAMI — Payton Pritchard wasn't there last season when the Boston Celtics lost to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals.He helped Boston get a measure of revenge Wednesday.Pritchard's putback with two-tenths of a second left capped a wild finish, and the Celtics beat the Heat 107-105 in the first matchup this season of last year's East finalists.Jayson Tatum scored 27 points and Jaylen Brown had 21 for the Celtics, who wasted an early 17-point lead and a 10-point lead in the final minute before winning.Jimmy Butler had 26 points for Miami, which got 16 points from Duncan Robinson, 15 points from Bam Adebayo and 14 from Goran Dragic.The Celtics went on a late 13-0 run to go up 10 with 1:17 left — only to see the Heat score 10 points in 55 seconds to tie the game on a pair of 3-pointers by Robinson, one while getting fouled, and another from Dragic.Smart missed a layup on Boston's last possession, but Pritchard swooped in for the rebound. Miami's last-ditch try was knocked away as time expired.The teams knelt for the national anthem in response to the decision earlier in the week to not charge the police officer who shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin last year — as well as Wednesday's events at the U.S. Capitol, where a violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump delayed Congress from certifying the results of November’s election and paving the way for President-elect Joe Biden to be sworn in later this month.Boston made five 3-pointers in the first 5:45 for an early 21-9 lead, and the Celtics held Miami to one field goal in an eight-minute span of the second quarter on the way to leading by as many as 17.The Heat cut the lead to eight by halftime, part of what became a 39-17 run that saw Miami lead by five in the third quarter. Grant Williams went over everybody for a putback in the final second of the third for Boston, and the teams were tied at 80 entering the last 12 minutes.TIP-INSCeltics: It was the 31st time Boston’s Brad Stevens coached against Miami’s Erik Spoelstra. Stevens has faced only Brett Brown (37 times) and Mike Budenholzer (36) more. ... Jeff Teague (sprained left ankle) remained out and Smart returned after a one-game absence with a sprained right thumb.Heat: Miami’s streak of a different starting five in every game this season ended; the Heat used the same opening lineup as they did Monday against Oklahoma City. ... The Heat play their next four games on the road and aren’t back home until facing Detroit on Jan. 16.FASTEST 300Miami’s Duncan Robinson made his 300th 3-pointer in his 95th career game, 22 games faster than anyone else in NBA history. Portland’s Damian Lillard and Dallas’ Luka Doncic both got there in 117 games.FIRST 48It was the 48th time, including playoffs, that the teams have met at AmericanAirlines Arena: each team has won 24 of those games.UP NEXTCeltics: Host Washington on Friday.Heat: Visit Washington on Saturday.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsTim Reynolds, The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. — Former top overall draft pick Markelle Fultz suffered a season-ending tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the first quarter of the Orlando Magic’s 105-94 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.Fultz, who was off to the best start of his career, was driving to the basket less than five minutes into the game when he was cut off by Isaac Okoro and his left knee buckled without contact. The Orlando point guard writhed in pain on the floor for several minutes before he was helped into a wheelchair. The team confirmed after the game that Fultz tore his ACL.“It’s a huge blow for us,” said Magic centre Nikola Vucevic, whose team also will be without standout forward Jonathan Isaac this season because of an ACL tear. “Unfortunately for (Fultz) this is really sad because for two years he had the injury with his shoulder, then last year he finally got to play and this year it was supposed to be a big year for him. He was ready and he started the season out awesome. This really sucks for a guy like him who has worked his way back. It’s hard to see and you feel for the guy.”Fultz signed a three-year, $50 million extension last month and was finally showing the promise that made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft as he led the Magic to a quick start this season. He came in averaging a career-best 14-3 points in seven games.Fultz was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers as part of their lengthy rebuild but struggled for years with a difficult-to-diagnose shoulder injury ultimately determined to be thoracic outlet syndrome, a nerve ailment that affected the feeling in his arm and hand. He was traded to the Magic in February 2019.Rookie Cole Anthony, who had eight points, four rebounds and three assists on Wednesday, will now be the starter at point guard for the Magic. Fellow rookie Jordan Bone will also see playing time with Michael Carter-Williams out with a sprained foot ligament.Terrence Ross scored 20 points and hit five 3-pointers to lead the Magic, who beat the Cavaliers for a second time in three nights.“This is part of the league. It happens, people get hurt,” Ross said. “We play a lot and go through a lot and people get hurt. We’ve still got to keep playing ball. We have a way to play and we can’t let the whole season fall or collapse because of a couple of injuries.”Dwayne Bacon added 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting and Nikola Vucevic chipped in 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists for an Orlando squad off to its best eight-game start since the 2017-18 season. Down by as much as 13 points early on, the Magic surged ahead by as much as 21 early in the fourth quarter.Collin Sexton scored 21 points for Cleveland, his eighth straight game with at least 20 points to start the season. That broke LeBron James’ franchise record from 2004-05. Sexton played through a left ankle sprain suffered in the first half.Orlando missed its first six 3-point tries but made 10 of 17 from beyond the arc in the second and third quarters. Cleveland was 4 of 26 from 3-point range.Andre Drummond had 19 points and 15 rebounds for the Cavs, his eighth straight double-double.TIP-INSCavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said he stopped his preparations for the game to watch supporters of President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol. “It’s saddening and it’s disgusting, to be honest with you. Our democracy has been a beacon for hundreds of years of what the world ideologically should be, and people have looked up to us all over the world. And what is happening there is a disgrace,” he said.UP NEXTCavaliers: At Memphis on Thursday.Magic: At Houston on Friday.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJohn Denton, The Associated Press
Tommy John has been battling COVID-19 for at least three weeks, but the former pitching great disputes reports that he is a coronavirus denier.“I'm not a denier. I've had it, baby,” John said during a telephone interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday.The 77-year-old John remains hospitalized near his home in Indio, California. He said he started to feel ill following a trip to Nashville before he was hospitalized on Dec. 13.John said he has had a bout of pneumonia and did receive oxygen, but is not presently on oxygen. He said the biggest side effect at the moment is he has no strength in his legs. As far as some of the other symptoms associated with COVID-19, such as loss of taste or smell, John said he didn't experience those.“I feel good. The only thing right now is trying to arrange for someone to do physical therapy from my home,” he said.John pitched for six teams over a 26-year career from 1963-89. He is widely known for undergoing the groundbreaking ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction surgery on his left elbow in 1974 that bears his name. He went on to win 20 games three times, once with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1977 and twice with the New York Yankees (1979-80).While John is not denying coronavirus, his son has been more outspoken. Tommy John III, a chiropractor who lives in San Diego, has taken to social media saying “this was never a pandemic.”___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJoe Reedy, The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Austin Rivers scored 23 points, including 14 straight for the Knicks down the stretch, and Julius Randle had 30 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists as New York won its third straight by beating the Utah Jazz 112-100 on Wednesday night.The Knicks trailed by 18 in the first half but outplayed the Jazz in the second and won for the fifth time in six games. Rivers made four 3-pointers in the final 4:17.Elfrid Payton scored 22 points for the Knicks.Jordan Clarkson had 19 points and Donovan Mitchell added 18 for the Jazz, who were swept in a back-to-back set of games in New York. The Brooklyn Nets routed them 130-96 on Tuesday.It appeared the Jazz would bounce back from that easily after building a big lead in the second quarter, but the Knicks outscored Utah 68-44 in the second half.It was tied at 96 with under five minutes to play before Rivers' surge. He scored five straight points before a basket by Mitchell, then nailed consecutive 3s to give New York a 107-98 lead with 2:22 to go. Mitchell scored again but Rivers answered with another 3 for a 10-point lead with 47 seconds remaining.Utah coach Quin Snyder said it was hard to have a normal preparation for Wednesday's game because of the difficulty concentrating on basketball while watching the violence in Washington.Yet, the Jazz appeared much more ready to play Wednesday than a night earlier, when they trailed 35-14 after one quarter. A 19-5 spurt pushed their lead to 34-20 and they were ahead by as much as 18 later in the period.But the Knicks outscored the Jazz 34-19 in the third.TIP-INSJazz: Rudy Gobert had 14 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks. ... Clarkson was credited with a basket in the first quarter when his pass from near the basket was batted by a Knicks defender into the hoop.Knicks: Former Jazz G Alec Burks missed his fifth straight game with a sprained left ankle. Burks, who made 10 of his 15 3-pointers in a strong start to his Knicks career, underwent further testing and the team said he will be in a walking boot and re-evaluated in a week to 10 days. ... Reggie Bullock was in the starting lineup after being listed as questionable earlier in the day with a sore left knee. C Nerlens Noel was out with a sprained left ankle and sore left knee.ON SECOND THOUGHTThe first play of the second quarter was actually the last play of the first. Mitchell Robinson was called for goaltending on Mike Conley's shot for what appeared to end the first quarter and the teams went to their benches. But after review, referees determined there were still 0.7 seconds left in the first. Because the teams had already started their break, they played the final 0.7 seconds when they returned, and when the horn sounded they remained on the court and quickly began the next quarter.UP NEXTJazz: Continue their seven-game road trip Friday at Milwaukee.Knicks: Host Oklahoma City on Friday.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsBrian Mahoney, The Associated Press