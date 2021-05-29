Goran Dragic with a 2-pointer vs the Milwaukee Bucks
MIAMI (AP) — Turns out, there was a reason the Milwaukee Bucks weren't worried about a playoff rematch with the Miami Heat in Round 1 this year. The last four games proved why. Brook Lopez scored 25 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double — 20 points, 12 rebounds and 15 assists — and the Bucks became the first team to advance in this year’s playoffs, beating the Heat 120-103 on Saturday and finishing off a four-game first-round sweep over last season’s Eastern Conference champions. Bryn Forbes scored 22 points, Khris Middleton had 20, Bobby Portis 13 and Jrue Holiday 11 for Milwaukee, which outscored Miami by 24 in the second half. Bam Adebayo scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Miami, which got 18 points from Kendrick Nunn, 14 from Tyler Herro, 13 from Goran Dragic and a triple-double — 12 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists — from Jimmy Butler. The Heat became the second team in this playoff format to go from sweeping in the first round one year to being swept in the first round the next. The only other team to endure that: the then-New Jersey Nets, who swept New York in 2004 and lost 4-0 to Miami in 2005. Once Milwaukee grabbed the first three games, history said the result was inevitable. NBA teams with 3-0 series leads are now 141-0 all-time in those matchups, with these Bucks becoming the 88th of those teams to finish off matters with a sweep. Their reward: a week off, at least. The third-seeded Bucks won’t play again until at least next Saturday. Their East semifinals series against either second-seeded Brooklyn or seventh-seeded Boston will start on June 5 if the Nets advance in five games; in any other scenario, the Bucks will next play on June 7. After a pair of Milwaukee romps by a combined 63 points in Games 2 and 3, this one immediately took on a different feel. The Heat — who led 9-2 shortly after the start of Game 1 and hadn’t enjoyed even that much of a margin in the last 136 minutes and 8 seconds of basketball leading into the start of Game 4 — got the early jump. A pair of free throws by Duncan Robinson with 3:48 left in the opening quarter put Miami up 20-12, its biggest lead of the series, and the Heat margin would eventually grow to as much as 12 in the first half. Yet there were signs that the Bucks had to like: Antetokounmpo was 1 for 7 with three fouls in the first half, Milwaukee had only two points off the first seven Heat turnovers, and despite all that, Miami’s lead was merely 64-57 at the break. And, sure enough, the third quarter was all Milwaukee. The Heat couldn’t make anything; they shot 8 for 24 in the quarter. Bobby Portis’ 3-pointer late in the third put Milwaukee up by 12, and the lead was 91-85 going into the fourth. TIP-INS Bucks: Pat Connaughton started for Donte DiVincenzo, who will miss the rest of the season with a torn tendon in his left ankle. ... Milwaukee went 6-1 against the Heat this season. In the previous four seasons combined, the Bucks were 6-13 vs. Miami. ... Milwaukee is 12-1 in its last 13 first-round games. ... The Bucks are now assured of receiving at least $995,797 from the league’s $20.8 million postseason pool. Heat: Miami finished the season 40-36 overall, the 15th-best record in the franchise’s 33 seasons. ... It was the first time Andre Iguodala, a veteran of 33 playoff series, endured a sweep. ... This was the third consecutive season that the team coming off an NBA Finals loss didn’t win a postseason game. Cleveland missed the 2019 playoffs, Golden State missed the 2020 playoffs and this Heat team got swept. ... Miami will receive $592,385 from the league’s postseason pool. SWEEPS It was the fifth sweep of a best-of-seven series in Bucks history, joining the 2019 first round (vs. Detroit), 1983 East semifinals (vs. Boston), 1974 Western Conference finals (vs. Chicago) and 1971 NBA Finals (vs. Washington). Miami lost a series 4-0 for only the second time, also falling in the 2007 first round vs. Chicago. BUTLER’S SERIES This was the first series since 2014 in which Butler didn’t have at least one 20-point game. He shot 19 for 64 in this matchup, by far the worst shooting series of his career. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press
American soccer players will be piling up air miles -- all in preparation for unprecedented travel. Jet setters like never before, the No. 10 U.S. plays 13th-ranked Switzerland in an exhibition on Sunday at St. Gallen, then travels about 5,200 miles to face Honduras on Thursday at Denver in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal. The Nations League final against Mexico or Costa Rica follows in Denver on June 6, followed by a friendly against Costa Rica at Sandy, Utah, on June 9. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter designed the schedule to prepare players for the grueling compacted World Cup qualifying schedule that starts in September, which has three matches crammed into FIFA match windows designed for two. “This should definitely help us out about different situations of all different types of weather and obviously lots of traveling and different time zones,” forward Gio Reyna said Saturday. “So I think we’re all trying to take in as much as we can from the staff here in terms of the tips they have that can help us feel as little jet lag as possible.” After playing with their clubs on Aug. 28-29, the Europe-based Americans will travel to the U.S. to meet up with their Major League Soccer brethren, then play their opening qualifier Sept. 2, most likely at Trinidad and Tobago. That will be followed by a home game on Sept. 5, probably against Canada, and a road match on Sept. 8 at Honduras. They’ll be back in Europe for club matches Sept. 11-12, then repeat the trans-Atlantic travel for three qualifiers from Oct. 7-13 and again for two more from Nov. 12-16. “It’s really tough,” said forward Brendan Aaronson, coming off his first season in Europe with Red Bull Salzburg. “It’s hard on the body because you’re traveling, what, eight hours back to the United States over a flight and then you have to get off a flight and get ready for a game in three days.” Players trained at altitude this week at Crans-Montana in the Alps, elevation 5,000 feet, to get ready for the game in mile-high Denver, their first competitive match in 1 1/2 years and a look-ahead to the qualifier at Mexico City on March 24. “You don’t have a lot of turnaround time to recover,” said defender DeAndre Yedlin, who is the senior player on the roster with 62 appearances and could play his first international match since December 2019. Players are being given FlyKitt nutritional supplements to help mitigate the stress of playing eight time zones apart in a short span. “We give them the proper nutrition We talk to them about the proper rest that they need and hydration that they need,” Berhalter said. Aaronson was among nine Americans winning 12 trophies in Europe this season, which culminated Saturday when Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic and Manchester City backup goalkeeper Zack Steffen met in the Champions League final. They will join the U.S. team in Denver. Aaronson won the Austrian Bundesliga and Austrian Cup, Steffen became the first American to win a Premier League medal and also won the League Cup. Sergiño Dest won the Copa del Rey with Barcelona, Weston McKennie the Coppa Italia with Juventus, Gio Reyna the German Cup with Borussia Dortmund, and Mark McKenzie the Belgian Cup with Genk. Tim Weah was a Ligue 1 champion with Little, Ethan Horvath the Belgian first division with Club Brugge, and Jordan Siebatcheu the Swiss Super League with Young Boys. “Now, it’s just pushing onto the Nations League and winning a trophy with this group of guys,” Aaronson said. Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe and 17-year-old Bayern Munich youth team defender Justin Che are on the roster for Sunday and could make their debuts. Midfielder Julian Green could make his first appearance since November 2018. Switzerland is preparing for the European Championship, where it opens the group stage against Wales on June 12 and also has first-round matches against Italy and Turkey. “We kind of have to manage our expectations,” defender Reggie Cannon said. “At the end of the day, it is a lot of potential in this group, It hasn’t had much time to work together.” Notes: Yedlin said he joined Landon Donovan in the ownership group of the San Diego Loyal of the second-tier United Soccer League’s USL Championship after seeing the team forfeited a match against the LA Galaxy II over an alleged ethnic slur directed at one of San Diego’s players and another against the Phoenix Rising over an alleged homophobic slur directed at another of the San Diego players. “It really just opened my eyes that, wow, there’s a professional club out here that will give up a spot potentially in the playoffs to kind of bring awareness to these issues that we have that in my opinion are bigger than sport," Yedlin said. "And I think they set a great example for the rest of the world, not just for the U.S.” ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Ronald Blum, The Associated Press