GoPro Footage Shows Motorcyclist's Close Shave With Deer

A motorcyclist narrowly escaped collision with a deer just outside Haverhill, New Hampshire, after the animal unexpectedly leapt on the road, GoPro footage shows.

The video was recorded by Zachary Emco who was wearing the camera from a chest mount, and shows the rider driving along a road just outside Haverhill when a deer suddenly ran across him.

Emco told Storyful that the incident occurred just before dusk on July 16, with the GoPro footage showing him narrowly missing the animal. Credit: Zachary Emco via Storyful