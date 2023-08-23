GOP presidential debate: Road closures in Milwaukee
Road closures and a no parking zone Wednesday around Fiserv Forum because of the Republican primary debate.The closures will be in effect starting at 3 p.m.
Road closures and a no parking zone Wednesday around Fiserv Forum because of the Republican primary debate.The closures will be in effect starting at 3 p.m.
The Fox News host apparently doesn't like narcissistic egomaniac presidents who tell lies.
The former president is reportedly following through on a promise to help his alleged co-conspirator after Giuliani pleaded with him to pay his legal bills.
Director of programming at Right Side Broadcasting Network calls photobombers ‘classless trash’
"He's cooperating — and he's going to give up the president," said former Rep. David Jolly.
Russia plans to sink at least six ferries to create a protective barrier around the Kerch Bridge, Ukraine says.
The former president’s son said his family donated "all the money" from foreign officials' margaritas at Trump hotel bars to the U.S. Treasury.
The Netherlands will send Ukraine a thousand chargers for remote demining, Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren said on a visit to Kyiv. The announcement coincides with heavily mined Russian defence lines slowing down a Ukrainian counteroffensive to recapture territory seized by Russia since its forces invaded in February 2022. "There is a decision to provide about a thousand portable chargers for remote demining that can make passageways in engineered barriers," Ollongren was quoted as saying on the Ukrainian defence ministry website at a meeting with Ukrainian minister Oleksiy Reznikov on Tuesday.
Ukraine wants its sovereignty and territory restored and Russian invaders expelled. For that to happen, at least one miracle is needed.
"The idea of joining Russia is still popular in Abkhazia and South Ossetia," Medvedev, a former Russian president, wrote in an article published early on Wednesday by Argumenty I Fakty newspaper. "It could quite possibly be implemented if there are good reasons for that," said Medvedev, who has cast himself as one of Russia's most hawkish political voices since its forces invaded Ukraine starting in February 2022.
Five Russian jets have been blown up by Ukraine in the past three days, as Britain said drone attacks on targets within Russia were being launched from inside its own territory.
"I imagine we will see Donald Trump skate as close to the line as possible," Barbara McQuade says The post ‘Morning Joe’: Former US Attorney Says Trump Wants to Be a First Amendment ‘Martyr’ but ‘Doesn’t Want to Mess Around and Find Out’ (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
Former Fox News host and the fiancée of Mr Trump’s eldest son Don Jr dared the network to ‘try to stop’ them from joining the debate in Milwaukee
"Donald Trump is a coward," the Republican former lawmaker said, slamming the former president's decision to skip the debate.
A recent memo advises members at the Republican National Committee summer meeting to report any "unauthorized media activity" to Republican Party staff.
David Shafer is among four codefendants who have so far surrendered to authorities in Georgia
‘I hope those who’ve come to believe Trump is here to save us wake up before it’s too late for us all’
By framing the impeachment question as a battle over documents, Republicans can sidestep the fact that their main allegation against the Bidens remains completely unfounded.
Both the first Republican primary debate and the former president’s interview with the ex-Fox News host will be aired at 9pm on Wednesday
(Bloomberg) -- North Korea’s state airline made its first international trip since the start of the Covid pandemic, in a sign of easing border restrictions that could repatriate its stranded nationals abroad and increase trade with its powerful neighbor.Most Read from BloombergHuawei Is Building a Secret Network for Chips, Trade Group WarnsGoldman Is Cracking Down on Employees That Aren't in Office Five Days a WeekMusk Told Pentagon He Spoke to Putin Directly, New Yorker SaysBonds Climb on Weak
"I know former President Trump can dance across the debate stage, can defend himself,” McEnany said on Fox News, which is hosting the Wednesday night debate