GOP congressmen call for special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden
House Judiciary Committee members Ken Buck and Jim Jordan highlight 'pattern of corruption' on 'Hannity'
House Judiciary Committee members Ken Buck and Jim Jordan highlight 'pattern of corruption' on 'Hannity'
In a year full of deserving candidates, Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies was the best Canadian athlete in 2020.
If you're reeling from the loss of Frank Gore or are looking for someone to replace the plodding production of Benny Snell Jr., these guys are for you.
Don Cherry unsurprisingly has some theories as to why the Canucks fired anthem singer Mark Donnelly after he booked a gig at an anti-mask rally.
Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Bayern Munich left back Alphonso Davies are co-winners of the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada's athlete of the year.
Dez Bryant got disappointing news ahead of his highly anticipated matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
Between Alex Len, Aron Baynes and Chris Boucher, Nick Nurse a few options at center. The Raptors head coach touches on what makes them unique along with how the recent confirmed COVID-19 cases within the organization changes the plans in training camp.
There were no changes to the top of the rankings for the second consecutive week.
Mike Tomlin had a stern message on Tuesday. Do your job. Or lose it.
There are several factors that make you want to tune in to watch a team, although some are easier to measure than others.
A former Penguins assistant is being accused of sexually assaulting another coach's wife in a car on a team trip. The organization allegedly covered it up.
The Cowboys defense has been bad all season and has shown no signs of any improvement.
Although the NBA has watched MLB and the NFL recently deal with the rigors of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are different challenges as the NBA is approaching the start of preseason play.
Demi Washington announced on Monday that she had been diagnosed with myocarditis after contracting COVID-19.
Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don dive into the numbers on the Pittsburgh Steelers after their first loss of the season vs Washington.
Odell Beckham called out Giants management again on Tuesday and doubled down on old Eli Manning comments.
José Abreu and Freddie Freeman win the Hank Aaron Awards, plus the White Sox acquire Lance Lynn from the Rangers on this edition of FastCast
MIAMI — For NBA coaches, masks are required this season. Jackets are not.Rules for coaching attire will be relaxed by the league this year, though not as much as was the case during play at the bubble at Walt Disney World this past summer. Suit jackets or sport coats will not be required — as was the case in the bubble, when most coaches wore polo shirts and many said they preferred that option.The new league mandate, as detailed in a memo sent to coaches Sunday and obtained by The Associated Press, requires “business attire ... dress shirts, pants, socks, and shoes.” There’s no mention of ties, which some coaches have often gone without in recent years, but an exception is made for polo shirts as long as they are NBA-licensed and the head coach and all assistant coaches are wearing the same shirt.The biggest change, though, is the masks, a decision made with safety in mind as the coronavirus pandemic rages on and NBA teams prepare to play in arenas again for the first time since last season was suspended on March 11 when Utah centre Rudy Gobert tested positive.“The NBA has always been a dynamic business and the challenges we face in society right now with COVID, it only amplifies the dynamic nature of our business," Dallas coach Rick Carlisle, the president of the National Basketball Coaches Association, told AP on Tuesday night. “You have to be able to adapt, you have to be looking for solutions ... and we're going to make it work."The NBA preseason begins Friday and the regular season starts Dec. 22. The NBCA discussed the changes in a call with the league Tuesday night, and some teams will begin travelling for preseason games Thursday.“Wear a mask at all times," Carlisle said when asked how he's preparing for the challenges that will come with travelling again for games. “That's your No. 1 shield. And No. 2, be alert and follow the protocols. It's an incredible amount of work to not get COVID. You've got to work extremely hard to try to stay out of harm's way and there are never any guarantees. But if you work at it you have a chance."San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich wore masks for games in the bubble this past summer, as did former Houston coach Mike D’Antoni and former New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry. They are all 65 or older, and at more risk of contracting the virus based on guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Now, masks are a mandate for all coaches, regardless of age.Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said he hopes the move by coaches will further normalize mask-wearing among the public; the Heat were part of a campaign across Florida last summer, as virus numbers were soaring, to get people to wear masks.“That’s why I continued to wear masks during the playoffs, during the finals, even when we were not required to wear them during our media sessions,” Spoelstra told The Associated Press. “One, it became a habit. And then two, we want to continue to use our platform to make people aware that masks can and do make a difference. And if they see us wearing them all the time and not having a problem with it and understanding the importance of it, hopefully that can normalize it everywhere else.”It’s not just a game-night rule. The league, with limited exceptions, also will require coaches to wear masks “at all times” inside their team facility, while travelling and during practices.“Although I look very good in a suit and tie, I will admit, I’m also very, very comfortable wearing a Nuggets polo and a pair of TravisMathew athletic leisure wear pants,” Denver coach Michael Malone said last season during play in the bubble. “I think I’ve done a very good job with the look.”Alas, the athletic pants — “athleisure” is the term the NBA uses — must be shelved for game nights this season.The decision on coaches wearing masks comes not long after the league and the National Basketball Players Association decided on health and safety protocols for the coming season, including how teams that do not comply with league rules designed to minimize the spread of the coronavirus could face major penalties such as forfeiting games or draft picks.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsTim Reynolds, The Associated Press
Dez Bryant tested positive for COVID-19 less than an hour before his Ravens kicked off against the Cowboys. Why was the game played anyway? Science.
SAN FRANCISCO — Right-hander Matt Wisler agreed to a $1.15 million, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.He became a free agent last week when the Minnesota Twins failed to offer him a contract for next year.Wisler could earn an additional $500,000 in performance bonuses. He would make $50,000 each for 45, 50, 55, 60 and 65 games pitched and $50,000 apiece for 25, 30, 35, 40 and 45 games finished as a reliever.The 28-year-old Wisler went 0-1 with a 1.07 ERA and one save over 18 outings with four starts covering 25 1/3 innings for Minnesota. This will mark his second stint in the NL West after spending part of the 2019 season with the Padres.San Francisco went 29-31 under new manager Gabe Kapler, missing a playoff berth on the season’s final day with a 5-4 loss to playoff-bound San Diego.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
This isn't going to win over any Joe Buck detractors.