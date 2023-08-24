GOP candidates address climate change
GOP candidates address climate change.Vivek Ramaswamy and Ron DeSantis talk. Fox News
Scientists have recently discovered a phenomenon occurring in tropical forests that could be of great concern if global warming continues unabated. Climate change has caused the leaves on some plants in tropical forests to stop undergoing photosynthesis -- the process in which plants and other organisms use sunlight to synthesize foods from carbon dioxide and water, according to a study published Wednesday in Nature. "When leaves reach a certain temperature, their photosynthetic machinery breaks down," Gregory Goldsmith, a professor of biology at Chapman University in Orange, California, told reporters.
The long-term effects of climate change on the aquaculture industry are hard to predict, says a Memorial University professor and the province's industry association, but one thing is certain: there will be impacts. (CBC)A Memorial University ocean sciences professor says climate change hasn't hit Newfoundland and Labrador's aquaculture industry hard yet — but it will.Paul Snelgrove, a MUN professor and the associate scientific director of the Ocean Frontier Institute, said diseases spread more
A report to mark World Water Week said the transition to circular water systems is as important as the transition to net zero.
Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has cancelled a handful of upcoming events, often billed as anti-carbon tax rallies, in B.C. and Yukon as this year’s historically wildfire season tears through communities. “Due to the seriousness of the situation,” Poilievre is postponing his upcoming tour of B.C., Sebastian Skamski, Poilievre’s director of media relations, said in a statement posted today. “Our priorities are to support British Columbians fighting these devastating wildfires,” read
About two dozen people calling for more urgent action on climate change rallied outside the Charlottetown hotel where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his caucus were finishing up a three-day retreat on Wednesday.The protest comes as wildfires devastate parts of B.C. and the Northwest Territories.Some of the people participating in the rally were carrying signs that said things like "Canada is Burning" and "There is No Strong Future on a Burning Planet." Among them was retired Green politician
German goals to cut greenhouse emissions by 65% by 2030 are likely to be missed, meaning a longer-term net zero by a 2045 target is also in doubt, reports by government climate advisers and the Federal Environment Agency (UBA) show. The European Union has sought to be a climate leader and Germany has set itself more ambitious targets than the bloc as a whole, but in many countries politics and the economic crisis have pushed the climate crisis down the agenda. Germany, Europe's largest economy, aims to cut its carbon dioxide emissions by 65% by 2030 compared with 1990.
The historic wildfire season currently plaguing Canada is expected to persist, perhaps becoming even worse in the coming weeks – a potentially devastating forecast made more likely due to human-caused climate change, according to new research. Drought and hot conditions contributed to an unprecedented start to the fire season in Canada and has kept the fires burning all over the country since late April says Kristina Dahl, senior climate scientist at the Union of Concerned Scientists. The hot and dry conditions are expected to persist in the coming weeks, with forecasts in many regions calling for an above-average fire risk for the rest of August and through September, presenting the opportunity for the wildfires to continue at the current pace or even worsen, Dahl told ABC News.
Dismayed at what they see as government7 inaction over climate change, especially after deadly wildfires hit their country in 2017, six young people from Portugal are taking 32 European countries to court. A month away from being heard by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), they hope their legal battle will inspire others to demand environmental justice worldwide. The case - filed in September 2020 against the 27 EU member states as well Britain, Switzerland, Norway, Russia and Turkey - seeks a legally binding decision that would force the governments to act against climate change.
This may buy us time, but many reefs are still doomed without serious action on climate change.
Climate change has made summers like the kind that led to Quebec's disastrous wildfire season at least seven times more likely to happen again, says a new scientific analysis. The study by the U.K.-based World Weather Attribution group, released Tuesday, says greenhouse gas emissions made the province's overall fire weather about 50 per cent more conducive to fire between May and June. The very worst days were twice as likely to happen and were about 20 per cent worse than they would have been w
New research, focused on Quebec, found that human-caused climate change made the weather conditions that cause wildfires twice as likely, more intense and will probably happen more frequently.
(Bloomberg) -- Roishetta Ozane knows a thing or two about pollution. Most Read from BloombergWagner Chief Prigozhin Listed Aboard Crashed Jet, Reports SayHuawei Building Secret Network for Chips, Trade Group WarnsWagner Chief Prigozhin Was in Deadly Jet Crash, Russia SaysQQQ Up in Late Hours on Nvidia’s Bullish Forecast: Markets WrapGoldman Is Cracking Down on Employees That Aren't in Office Five Days a WeekTwelve petrochemical facilities surround the 38-year-old single Black mother’s house in C
Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: Aug. 20 The Washington Post on corporal punishment in schools While the use of corporal punishment in schools is a widely condemned practice, officials in more than 15 states can still strike a child for misbehavior. In 2021, a 4-year-old was allegedly hit and then restrained and beaten a second time for talking during nap time in Louisiana. And in Mississippi, an 8-year-old found herself in a hospital bed with a fractured finger a
The Duke of Sussex warned his pregnant wife Meghan Markle after becoming "paranoid" during their first tour as a married couple in 2018.
The Duke of Sussex's HRH styling disappeared from the royal website
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex won't be attending King Charles' family gathering in Scotland this summer it has been reported, but is this why?
British security sources believe that the shooting down of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s private jet was carried out by the FSB intelligence agency on the orders of Vladimir Putin.
A second of very public forgetfulness worked against the Russian president this week.
The sniper's unit commander said the current mission is "sniper terror," which he said "demoralizes" the Russians "and kills their will."