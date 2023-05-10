Google I/O 2023 Keynote in 18 minutes: Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet & more

Reuters Videos

STORY: Twitter will soon allow users to make calls and send encrypted messages. The news was revealed late Tuesday (May 9) by boss Elon Musk. Last year he had flagged plans for what he called “Twitter 2.0 The Everything App”. He said that would have new features including long-form Tweets, payments and encrypted direct messages. Now he says voice and video chat functions are also coming soon. That will enable users to talk to any other user without exchanging phone numbers. The move will bring Twitter into line with rivals like Facebook and Instagram, which offer similar features. Musk said encrypted direct messages will be available from Wednesday (May 10). He didn’t say whether the forthcoming calling service would also be encrypted. Earlier this week, Twitter said it would start removing and archiving accounts that have been inactive for several years.