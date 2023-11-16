Goodyear police provide update after shooting in Avondale
Goodyear police say one person is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Avondale.
Goodyear police say one person is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Avondale.
Authorities on both sides of the border say a Toronto couple is facing charges after allegedly trying to smuggle 300 kilograms of methamphetamines into Windsor.The investigation began on March 4, they said, when a semi-truck was crossing into Canada at the Ambassador Bridge. It was believed to be carrying a legitimate shipment of goods.In a statement, authorities said the drugs were found during a secondary inspection.The driver was arrested at the scene and eventually released."CBSA border serv
A 17-year-old youth who was arrested on Monday in connection with last month's homicide of a 19-year-old woman in the Limoilou borough of Quebec City has appeared in youth court. He was charged with first-degree murder, sexual assault with a weapon, attempted murder and aggravated assault.Although the proceedings took place in youth court, prosecutor Hugo Breton said a request has been made for the youth to face an adult sentence if he's found guilty. "It's really the entire set of circumstances
Police decided to enter the home because the situation seemed “dangerous,” outlets reported.
Last week, Charlie Adelson was convicted of orchestrating the murder of his sister’s husband. Now their mother faces charges in the case
Warning: This story contains distressing details.The man accused of deliberately running over a Muslim family in London two years ago was trying to send a loud, "brutal message" when he drove his pickup truck into the Afzaals, a Crown prosecutor told jurors during closing arguments Wednesday in Ontario Superior Court in Windsor."That brutal message was meant for the whole world, but there were two particular audiences he was targeting — Muslims and white nationalists," Fraser Ball said before th
A federal judge rejected Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's request to have an upstate New York man convicted of sending her threatening voicemails pay $65,000 for her Georgia home's security fence. Joseph Morelli pleaded guilty in February to threatening the Republican member of Congress in several calls in 2022 to her Washington, D.C., office. Greene sought restitution of $65,257 for the construction of the fence and $1,375 for reconfiguring existing security cameras at her Georgia home.
Cody Wiggins, 29, allegedly shot his family members before fleeing the scene on foot, say authorities
Fulton County prosecutors filed an emergency request for a protective order in the Georgia election subversion case Tuesday after recorded statements made by multiple defendants as part of their plea deals were made public. On Monday, ABC News and The Washington Post published footage of the proffer sessions, which showed the four defendants who pleaded…
Law&Crime Trials/YouTubeA Wisconsin woman wept in court Tuesday as she was convicted of fatally poisoning her friend with eye drops. Jessy Kurczewski, 39, was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide as well as theft in relation to the 2018 death of beautician Lynn Hernan, 62. Prosecutors alleged that Kurczewski took almost $300,000 from Hernan in the two years before her death. Hernan was found unconscious in her home surrounded by pill bottles, and her death was initially ruled to be
CALGARY — Police in Calgary say charges have been laid against two brothers following a shooting Monday that killed one man and injured two others. Investigators responded to a call Monday afternoon about a shooting in the parking lot of a northeast Calgary shopping mall and found the man dead. Another man and a woman were wounded and taken to hospital, where they are in stable condition. Police say a 14-year-old boy has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attemp
Eight juveniles are facing murder charges in the “senseless” beating death of a 17-year-old Las Vegas high school student that was caught on video, police say.
When a gunfight broke out between Houston police and a carjacking suspect, John Lally jumped into action. Lally, a former convicted criminal, helped by dragging 29-year-old police officer John Gibson to safety.
Jennifer Weisselberg was evicted from her home, and lost custody of her kids — she thinks it's retaliation for blowing the the whistle on the Trump Org.
Hunter Biden asked a federal judge to subpoena to Donald Trump and Bill Barr to ask about possible political pressure in his federal gun case.
Rudy Giuliani plans to testify in his own defense at an upcoming civil trial over how much he must pay two women he defamed in Georgia while spreading disinformation about the 2020 election.
Here’s what we know so far.
Rita Roberts was killed a few months after moving to Belgium from Cardiff in 1992, but remained unidentified until this year.
Former directors of a defunct used car dealership in Fredericton have pleaded guilty to several fraud charges in connection with vehicle trade-ins and sales that left customers on the hook to third-party creditors for tens of thousands of dollars.Peter Kennedy, former director of W&P Auto Sales, pleaded guilty in New Brunswick Court of King's Bench on Tuesday to 12 counts of fraud exceeding $5,000, and two counts of fraud not exceeding $5,000.Kennedy appeared in court in person, alongside his as
LONDON (AP) — A man who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game, was released on bail Wednesday. Johnson, 29, was playing for the Nottingham Panthers against the Sheffield Steelers on Oct. 28 when he was struck by an opponent's skate blade in the Elite Ice Hockey League game at Sheffield’s home arena in central England. A post-mortem examination confirmed he died as a result of a fatal neck inj
Alyson Cranick, 42, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and three counts of risk of injury to a child and impairing the morals of children