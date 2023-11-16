Goodyear police involved in shooting near Dysart and McDowell Roads

The Canadian Press

CALGARY — Police in Calgary say charges have been laid against two brothers following a shooting Monday that killed one man and injured two others. Investigators responded to a call Monday afternoon about a shooting in the parking lot of a northeast Calgary shopping mall and found the man dead. Another man and a woman were wounded and taken to hospital, where they are in stable condition. Police say a 14-year-old boy has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attemp