It’s a huge week for Maggie Ramsey. A culmination of hard work and determination now provides her with a new future. “I feel like I just climbed Mount Everest, I really am on cloud nine, I can’t explain it better,” said Ramsey. Ramsey is the first graduate of Goodwill’s Excel Center. A program that broke ground last year offering a tuition-free academy, providing adults a second chance at earning their high school diplomas.