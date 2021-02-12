Say goodbye to chocolate this Valentine's Day — here's what Americans are craving in 2021
Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal breaks down the 2021 Valentine's Day food trends.
Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal breaks down the 2021 Valentine's Day food trends.
Kevin Durant missed a week after coming in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Watt asked for his release, continuing the cycle of dysfunction for the Houston Texans.
Yoshiro Mori told the Japanese Olympic Committee earlier this month that board meetings with too many women "take so much time."
The Warriors star, who dropped 40 against the Magic on Thursday, is in the middle of one of the best stretches of his career.
The Raptors were clearly burnt out in a loss to the Celtics after a taxing but encouraging week-long stretch.
A COVID-19 outbreak will close off the tournament from spectators.
NYON, Switzerland — Tottenham was the latest Premier League club to have its next European game moved to a neutral country on Friday because of travel restrictions in England during the pandemic. Six of the seven English clubs in either the Champions League or Europa League will play their first-leg games this month in neutral countries. Only Leicester still has its originally scheduled game, away to Slavia Prague in the Czech capital. That is in the Europa League round of 32 next Thursday. UEFA said Tottenham will play Austrian side Wolfsberger next Thursday in Budapest, Hungary. Liverpool and Manchester City are already going to the Puskas Arena in Budapest in the next two weeks for Champions League games because they are barred from entering Germany. They face Leipzig and Borussia Mönchengladbach, respectively, in first legs of the round of 16. Arsenal was moved for a second time on Friday, and will go to Greece to host Benfica in the Europa League. The second leg game in the round of 32 will be played at the home stadium of Olympiakos in Piraeus on Feb. 25, one week after Benfica’s “home” game takes place in Rome at Stadio Olimpico. UEFA previously said the away goals rule will apply even though neither Arsenal nor Benfica has home advantage. Both neutral venues were already being prepared for use in the Europa League. Olympiakos hosts PSV Eindhoven next week and Roma hosts Braga on Feb. 25. English clubs cannot travel to some European countries while an aggressively transmissible COVID-19 variant originating in Britain is spreading. Chelsea is going to Bucharest, Romania, to face Atlético Madrid in a Champions League first-leg game. Manchester United will go to Juventus' stadium in Turin to play Real Sociedad in the Europa League next week. Arsenal is the only Premier League club yet confirmed to play its home game outside of England. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Klete Keller was recognized in the riots by an FBI agent and others in part because of the Team USA jacket he was wearing.
Desiree Scott has been waiting a long time for her next game. The 33-year-old midfielder from Winnipeg didn't play in the NWSL's Challenge Cup last summer due to family commitments and opted out of the league's Fall Series. Her last match with Canada was March 10, 2020 — a 2-2 tie with Brazil at a tournament in France. Next week's SheBelieves Cup can't come soon enough. "It's really been a long time coming to get on a field with other people," Scott told reporters Friday from Florida. "So the first (Canada) team meeting, we walked in and I just got teary-eyed because I've really missed being in the environment and in that team aspect of things." Scott, a tenacious ball-winner who has earned 157 caps, and the eighth-ranked Canadians open play next Thursday against the top-ranked U.S. at the four-country tournament in Orlando. The Canadian women then play Brazil, tied for eighth in the world rankings, on Feb. 21 and No. 31 Argentina on Feb. 24. Playing the powerful Americans is always a big ask. Doing it 345 days after your last outing only raises the degree of difficulty. Canada's record against the U.S. is 3-50-7. The Americans are riding a 34-game unbeaten streak and have scored two or more goals in 30 of those games. They are also unbeaten in their last 50 home matches (45-0-5) during which they have outscored their opponents 179-27. The U.S. is coming off a pair of lopsided wins over Colombia last month. Scott is unfazed, despite a personal 0-10-3 record against the Americans. "What a way to start the year off after not being together for a year," she said. "We can come into this camp and make a ton of excuses and look at it that way. But for us, it's about the opportunity that we have ahead of us. "You're playing the No. 1 team. Any time we play them, it's always a gritty battle. So we're just looking forward to using that as a measuring stick to gauge where we're at after not being together for a year. But also just looking at it as an opportunity to shine, see where we're at, show what we've got and really build on that through the rest of the tournament." Scott paid tribute to Canadian strength and conditioning coach Cesar Meylan for helping her stay in shape during her time in Winnipeg. "He's given me a program that has adapted to the snow, being on my own in my basement. I invested in a treadmill and dumbbells and he's kind of just adapted my program to that. I'll work off a wall in my basement. "I was a bit nervous coming into camp to see where I'm at. Nothing can replicate being on the field. But I've been good so far. I'm still standing." The tournament marks the first outing for new coach Bev Priestman, who spent 2013 to 2018 with Canada Soccer as an assistant coach with the senior side and youth head coach before returning to her native England to take up a similar role with the Lionesses. Scott says Priestman has her own style and is building off her experience both in England and Canada. "I don't think she's going to come in and overhaul everything. But she just given us new ways to think about some of the small tactical things that we've already been doing. Allowing us to get a lot of more competitiveness within training sessions. Nothing is given. You've got to earn that and I think she's really pushing that aspect in training." The 34-year-old Priestman took over the Canadian team in November after Kenneth Heiner-Moller accepted a coaching job in his native Denmark. Scott started her NWSL career in Kansas City and will be back there this season as a member of the expansion Kansas City NWSL side after time with the now-defunct Utah Royals. --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
Shough started all seven of Oregon's games in 2020.
Jimmy Smith and his family were reportedly followed to their hotel from LAX on Tuesday night.
Masks, nasal swabs and empty seats have all become the norm in NHL rinks. Hockey may be back on the ice, but the conditions are far from ordinary — not only inside the arenas, but around them, too. This is the weekend fans usually pick out their favourite jerseys and watch a rivalry matchup with friends for Hockey Day in Canada. This year, though, catching a game at the local bar is impossible in several places and no fans are allowed inside the arenas. Here's a look at the unique scenes playing out inside and outside some of Canada's NHL venues during the pandemic-marred season: SILENT NIGHT The plaza in front of Vancouver's Rogers Arena is eerily quiet. Occasionally, a pedestrian strolls through the blue and green spotlights, and every few minutes a SkyTrain rumbles by on the tracks overhead. But there are no scalpers bellowing on the corner, no fans decked out in jerseys queuing for pre-game hotdogs at Costco across the street. There's no indication at all that, behind the concrete walls, the Vancouver Canucks are stretching muscles and taping sticks, preparing to battle the Calgary Flames. The pre-game walk-in traffic that used to pack Shark Club a few blocks away from the rink has largely evaporated. Some fans are still stopping in to have beers and watch the Canucks play on big-screen TVs, but tables have been spaced out, with dividers in between booths and servers wearing blue medical masks. "It's very different than it used to be. There's still an atmosphere, people are still cheering for their team and having conversations. There's still that buzz in the air … but it's a contained vibe," said manager Grant Slatten. The sports bar has made a greater push toward takeout and still sees limited-capacity crowds for special events, like UFC matches. Slatten misses the bustle of game nights, though. "It's a lot tamer than it used to be," he said. "It seems like a memory where you could high five a table or you could get up and cheer, or you could walk up to the bar and grab a drink." OUT OF BUSINESS Flames fans once headed to Scotiabank Saddledome early to beat traffic bottlenecks created by two rivers and a railway running through the downtown. Pre-game options included the casino, which is currently dark, and nearby eating establishments. The Vagabond restaurant kitty-corner from the Saddledome would normally be packed from 4:30 p.m. to just before a 7 p.m. puck drop. "For the two-hour window, we wait, game's over, is it overtime, is it a blowout? Then we would know what was going to happen after," owner Darren Moulds said. "You wait for the game to end and then it fills back up." Flames' games were his "bread and butter," representing 34 per cent of the restaurant's revenue. The Vagabond shuttered Feb. 1 after Moulds received an eviction letter from his landlord telling him to pay over $300,000 in back rent or get out. "We had no choice," Moulds said. GAME (STILL) ON It's cold in Edmonton, the kind of minus-40, bone-rattling chill that causes pucks to explode on outdoor rinks. Brent Saik knows this cold all too well. As founder of the World's Longest Hockey Game, he's seen it before. This year, he's among the 40 hockey players lacing up their skates to challenge the Guinness World Record in the game's seventh edition. "We are at 127 hours right now and we are going to 252 hours," Saik said around 2 p.m. Wednesday. The record attempt comes less than five months after another notable Edmonton hockey event — the Stanley Cup being presented to the Tampa Bay Lightning in front of no fans at Rogers Place after they beat the Dallas Stars, with the hometown Oilers long since removed from the post-season bubble. The World's Longest Hockey Game, which raises money for cancer patients in Alberta, received a special exemption from the province to play this year and has rules in place to prevent COVID-19. Saik said it's been a difficult year with an extreme cold warning in effect for much of the event. "It's been horrible," he said with a laugh. The ice is chippy, skate blades are breaking in half and they're going through pucks at an alarming rate. "The one night 50-some pucks broke," Saik said. "Any little shot — it doesn't have to be a big slapshot or anything, any tiny little pass against the boards — they just shatter, they break apart." The goal is to keep playing until Monday and to raise $1.5 million. "This has been by far the hardest game that I've ever done," he said. "But it's working and we're going to raise the money that's needed, so we're in good shape." EMPTY FEELING Before the pandemic, Browns Socialhouse on Portage in downtown Winnipeg would be buzzing with sports fans grabbing a bite before the city’s NHL team hit the ice at Bell MTS Place located right across the street. The people who couldn’t get a seat in the rink to watch the Jets would fill the chairs at the restaurant to watch on a gigantic television on the wall, still feeling the energy of the game taking place nearby. “When the Jets play, downtown Winnipeg definitely has an energy and a vibe,” said Justin Guest, the restaurant’s general manager. It hasn't been the same the past 10 months. Restaurants were closed by public health orders in Manitoba in November after a significant spike in COVID-19 case put pressures on the health-care system. Guest said the restaurant saw a bit of a spike in takeout orders when the NHL returned last month. But it’s difficult to say whether that has sustained with the Jets' current schedule. Delivery wings and beer aren’t quite the same as eating at a table with friends watching your hometown team together, Guest said. Guest said all nearby restaurants are feeling the financial burdens of the pandemic. The province loosened restrictions Friday to allow restaurants to open at 25 per cent capacity. A handful of dinners came in around noon to eat out for the first time in months. Guest said he’s already received calls from people wondering if they can come in to watch upcoming games — the Jets host the Ottawa Senators in a matinee to kick off Hockey Day in Canada. Guest is excited for people to return, but said he feels like it won’t be quite the same as before. “There's definitely been a loss of energy.” TESTING, TESTING The gate at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena off Maple Leaf Square, where fans would normally teem through the doors on the way to their seats, has been transformed into a COVID-19 rapid testing site for employees, scouts and media. After filling out a standard online health form and going through security, people line up for a nurse to administer the antigen screening using a nasal swab, which provides results in roughly 15 minutes. Media then head up to a makeshift press box in what would normally be a massive corporate suite, opposite from the normal gondola where reporters usually watch games. Everyone is required to wear masks, work stations are spaced six feet apart, and all player and coach availabilities are conducted via video conference call. Outside the empty arena, on streets that would normally be packed with jersey-clad fans moving quickly through the biting February cold past hot dog vendors and scalpers hawking tickets, a few people mill about as a couple of taxis await the next fare. The nearby Hockey Hall of Fame sits dormant, while some of the bars and restaurants that would normally be jammed offer curbside delivery. Jordan Turley, a manager at Scotland Yard pub, which sits a few hundred metres east of Scotiabank Arena, is taking orders for the one cook working in the kitchen two hours before a recent Saturday night game between the Maple Leafs and Canucks. "We would be completely full," Turley said, comparing the empty space to a non-pandemic game night. "We would all be running around like crazy. Everyone would be in jerseys because we're such a close walk to the rink. "We would have maximum staff, everyone would be in great spirits. It would be crazy. It would be so busy." Scotland Yard would normally have close to 20 people working. On this night, there's only two. "What I'm selling … it isn't even comparable," Turley said. "It's so hard to see the numbers a year ago on a game night to today. It's disgusting. "I'd be shocked if it was even 10 per cent." Turley worries what the vibe will be like around the arena, and in the service industry across the board, in the years to come even with vaccines signalling a light at the end of this long pandemic tunnel. "Morale is very low already," she said. "Even though there is an end to it coming, a lot of the damage is done. "I don't think the end being in sight is necessarily hopeful. It's just as scary." 'HOCKEY AT HOME' Beyond the stone-arched doors of the Lieutenant’s Pump in Ottawa, the TV screens were silent Thursday night. The Senators were facing the Jets in Winnipeg, but the downtown pub has been shuttered since Ontario came under a stay-at-home order in mid-January. “We cancelled our Rogers subscription, and so we can’t show the games anyway,” said John Couse, owner of the 37-year-old establishment. “It’s a wait-and-see attitude right now … At the moment everybody’s watching hockey at home.” The Pump tried offering takeout, but found few customers without the lure of Senators matches and sit-down dining amid its red-leather benches and wall lanterns. The homey British-themed pub used to run a shuttle that ferried customers directly to the Canadian Tire Centre, well outside the downtown core, for each Senators home game. “Hockey is a big part of our marketing and we have a lot of Sens fans that come to watch the games,” Couse said. “What’s sorely missed is the camaraderie and the team spirit among the fans, all the talk and enthusiasm. I think there’s still a pretty strong core base of fans even if the team’s in a rebuild and not very successful on the ice. “We just miss being part of the whole hockey scene.” SIGN OF THE TIMES In Montreal on Thursday, it was unclear for a time whether there'd be any hockey at all. Forward Jesse Puljujarvi of the visiting Oilers had been placed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list and a tilt with the hometown Canadiens was pushed back an hour as the league awaited more test results. The delay didn't seem to register on the streets around the Bell Centre. In a normal year, game nights would see the route jammed with cars and red-jersey-wearing fans. On Thursday, they were dead quiet, save for the occasional passerby, with a curfew starting at 8 p.m. Rahul Raja walked his dog Scruffy past the square featuring statues of Canadiens greats Guy Lafleur, Maurice Richard and Jean Beliveau. He lives in a nearby condo tower and said the silence around the arena goes beyond hockey. "It’s the concerts, the shows, everything," Raja said. At La Cage sports bar next to the Bell Centre, televisions flashed the Canadiens’ pre-game show to an empty room as a lone manager manned the phone for takeout orders. Sportscene, the restaurant chain that owns the bar, has seen revenues drop by 70 per cent since the pandemic began, said spokesman Marc Pelletier. Takeout orders have gone up by about 30 per cent on game days, however, and Pelletier is hopeful La Cage can reopen by summer — maybe even in time for a Habs playoff run. By Gemma Karstens-Smith in Vancouver, Donna Spencer in Calgary, Colette Derworiz in Edmonton, Kelly Geraldine Malone in Winnipeg, Joshua Clipperton in Toronto, Chris Reynolds in Ottawa and Morgan Lowrie in Montreal. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2021. The Canadian Press
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant has rejoined the Brooklyn Nets and will be able to play Saturday in his return to Golden State. Durant missed three games for coronavirus health and safety protocol reasons and faced a mandatory seven-day quarantine after being a close contact of a team employee who tested positive for the virus. The star forward continued to test negative during his absence and was able to return to practice Friday. Durant spent three seasons with the Warriors, winning NBA titles in the first two before rupturing his Achilles tendon in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals. He left shortly after to sign with the Nets. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Who will be racing for the 2021 Cup Series title over the final 10 races of the season?
MIAMI — Tyler Herro was cleared Friday to resume basketball activities with the Miami Heat after missing one game while dealing with the NBA’s health and safety coronavirus protocols. The second-year guard was flagged after a test result Thursday, then cleared after returning subsequent negative tests. Herro was not permitted to play in Miami’s win over Houston on Thursday night while the matter was sorted out. He then was able to join the team for its flight to Salt Lake City after the game. The reigning Eastern Conference champion Heat, winners of a season-best four straight, play Utah on Saturday night. The Jazz entered Friday with the NBA’s best record; they were to play Milwaukee at home Friday night. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said he learned Herro would not be available for Thursday’s game “17 seconds before I was going to speak to the team” pregame. Max Strus got the bulk of what would have been Herro’s minutes, scoring a career-high 21 points and helping Miami beat the Rockets 101-94. Herro was tested again Friday morning, part of the usual player routine this season. The Heat announced a few hours later he’s no longer dealing with the protocols. Miami has had 10 of its 17 players miss at least one game this season for virus-related reasons. Jimmy Butler missed a team-high 10 games, Avery Bradley missed eight games and later revealed he tested positive for COVID-19, Kendrick Nunn missed one game because a test result was delayed, and Bam Adebayo, Goran Dragic, Moe Harkless, Udonis Haslem, KZ Okpala and now Herro have missed because of various reasons related to the protocols. “It’s the norm now,” Butler said after Thursday’s win. “Guys missing games, it’s not a good thing, obviously. ... We know what we’re capable of. We know what we’ve got to do.” Injuries have also been an issue, part of the reason why Miami has used 16 starting lineups through 25 games. Dragic and Bradley, both rotation players, are not with the Heat on their seven-game trip right now because of injuries. Dragic has a sprained ankle and Bradley a strained calf. “Look, we’ve been dealing with this for five weeks,” Spoelstra said. “Everybody has this twisted about this team, saying that there’s a lack of whatever. Whatever the narrative, stupid narrative that’s out there, we have incredible mental toughness and stability in that locker room and as a staff because we’ve been dealing with it. We’re not making any excuses for it. This has been going on for five weeks. Guys have been able to stay focused on the task at hand.” Herro, who missed seven games earlier this season with neck spasms, has averaged 17 points in his 17 games this season. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press
DALLAS — Miro Heiskanen and the Dallas Stars got all too familiar with slumps last season, even while making it to the Stanley Cup Final. “We know how to deal with it if it's not going well,” said Heiskanen, their standout young defenceman. “It's just little details. ... But it's not a big deal.” Not yet anyway for the defending Western Conference champions, who have won only one of their last seven games since a 4-0 start that was a complete reversal from how they began last season. “Listen, we’re playing better than our record, that’s all I can tell you,” coach Rick Bowness said after a 5-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night, the first time in their seven home games they did not earn at least a point. Even while veteran Joe Pavelski is off to the fastest-scoring pace in his 15 NHL seasons with 16 points (eight goals, eight assists), the Stars have been undone by slow starts. Their four first-period goals are the fewest in the NHL, and they have allowed the first goal in six of their last nine games. So impressive throughout the playoffs last season and the first three games this year, with veteran goalie Ben Bishop still rehabbing from knee surgery, Anton Khudobin has given up 15 goals while losing his last four starts. Khudobin, who faced 32 shots Thursday night, opened this season with a shutout and allowed only three goals the first three games. When they play again Saturday night, the Stars will be halfway through their season-long, eight-game homestand — and halfway done with the season series with Carolina, one of their five new division foes in the division-only, 56-game regular season. After the start of their season was delayed a week because of 17 positive COVID-19 tests, the Stars swept two-game home sets against Nashville and Detroit while scoring 19 goals, 10 on power plays. The run had them only one point behind Central Division-leading Columbus, even though the Blue Jackets had already played twice as many games. But the Stars lost at Carolina on back-to-back days to end January in their first road games, and after their third loss to the Hurricanes were in sixth place. They are six points behind Tampa Bay, now a division foe after beating them in the Stanley Cup Final last September. “A lot of these guys were in the bubble last year and they had all that success, so we all know what we’re capable of in this room," said defenceman Mark Pysyk, a Stars newcomer this season. “I think in our eyes, we’re definitely not where we want to be.” The Stars started last season 1-7-1, then lost six games in a row last March before the season was paused because of the pandemic. When the season resumed with the playoffs in the bubble in Edmonton, they made it to their first final in 20 years, losing in six games. Khudobin wasn't even dressed out last Sunday for the opener of the homestand, as discipline for being late to practice the previous day. He was back in uniform but didn't play Tuesday, when rookie Jake Oettinger made consecutive starts for the first time and stopped 60 shots in back-to-back 2-1 overtime losses to Chicago. The Stars again failed to score in the first period Thursday night, though Roope Hintz had a shot ricochet off and over the crossbar in the opening minutes. They had a three-goal outburst in the second period, even when having a goal disallowed for the second game in a row. But Carolina got even in the closing seconds of the period, then went ahead on a breakaway goal early in the third. “Our record could be a whole lot better than it is right now, and that will even itself out," Bowness said. "We’ve got 45 more games, it’ll even out. If we keep playing like this, we’ll win more than we lose.” ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Stephen Hawkins, The Associated Press
There will be more teams interested, but here are five we think could be players for Watt this offseason.
Check out Josh Hader and the rest of the relievers in our fantasy baseball draft rankings.
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball revamped its spring training exhibition schedule because of the pandemic, cutting travel for Florida-based teams in an effort to minimize coronavirus risks. College baseball teams, which often play big league clubs but are not subject to major league testing protocols, were dropped from the revised schedules announced Friday. Split-squad games, traditionally used in the first half of the exhibition season to allow evaluation of more players, also were eliminated. Florida-based teams may decide to dress at their own ballparks and travel in uniform for road exhibitions to increase distancing while putting on uniforms. Arizona-based teams traditionally dress at home and take batting practice at home, then trave for road exhibitions. Pitchers and catchers open spring training workouts Wednesday, and the exhibition season starts Feb. 28, two days later than initially announced on Sept. 16. The regular season remains on track to start April 1 after the Major League Baseball Players Association rejected the clubs’ proposal to delay opening day until April 22 and cut each team’s schedule from 162 games to 154. The rejected plan would have pushed back the start of spring training until March 22. Teams were divided into three groups for the Grapefruit League season to eliminate longer bus rides: — Florida East Coast: Houston, Miami, New York Mets, St. Louis, Washington — Florida West Coast: Baltimore, Detroit, New York Yankees, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Toronto — Southwest Florida: Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay Baltimore, based in Sarasota, and Pittsburgh, in Bradenton, are part of both West Coast groups. Because of the changes, most teams have more days without exhibitions than usual once schedules start for the Grapefruit and Cactus leagues. While most teams usually have one or two such days during most spring trainings, Washington has six this year. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Ronald Blum, The Associated Press
She knows it’s going to take time and she still needs to develop more fully as a fighter, but she said when she trains, she does so always as if she’s preparing for Shevchenko.