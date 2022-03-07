  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Good Word with Goodwill - Dirk Nowitzki on his book & battling the ‘soft’ label

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Dirk Nowitzki
    Dirk Nowitzki
    German professional basketball player

The NBA 75th Anniversary Team member joined Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Vincent Goodwill to discuss the American release of his book “The Great Nowitzki” and his battles against the top power forwards of his era, in particular some testy exchanges with Kevin Garnett.

Dirk joined Yahoo Sports to promote his book “The Great Nowitzki: Basketball and the Meaning of Life”, which will be released on March 15 - buy your copy here.

Video Transcript

[THEME MUSIC]

VINCENT GOODWILL: Welcome back to Yahoo Sports. I'm Vincent Goodwill here with basketball Hall of Famer, basketball lifer, Dirk Nowitzki. Dirk is promoting his new book, The Great Nowitzki: Basketball and the Meaning of Life. Dirk, thanks for joining us today. As one of the most beloved figures in basketball, what made you decide to take part in a book? Most guys wait a little bit. You've kind of come a few years after retirement.

DIRK NOWITZKI: Yeah. So actually this book has been out in Germany for a couple of years. Now, it's just hitting the American market. We just had to translate it. So the book came out in Germany about two, two and a half years ago. The writer came up to me with the idea right after we won the championship. And he wanted to kind of follow me through the last couple of years of my career. And I said, sure, there shouldn't be that much left. I was already 33 at the time, 34.

We had no idea, obviously, that I was going to play six, seven, eight more years after that. And then he's like, well, I don't want to write the book now and then you're still playing. So he literally followed me for the last seven, eight years of my career capturing some of the cool milestones I got at the end. And then once I retired, then he finished the book. So it's a nice little story about what it takes to be in an NBA life, I guess. So it's a neat little story.

VINCENT GOODWILL: Looking back from 2007, did you change or did we change? What did you think of that soft label? Was it based off of a stereotype about you being a European player? Was it about a style thing? How did you take that?

DIRK NOWITZKI: Well, it's a little bit of everything. I think it's normal. There weren't that many European players in the league when I first came. And of course, I was skinny. I was a jump shooter as a seven footer. So automatically, that's perceived as soft. I was never-- I never really changed into a tough, physical player. I mean, I like to think I was mentally tough, but it's not like I was out there elbowing cats on the rebound. It's just not my style.

I do remember those stereotypes at the beginning, like I'd be guarding somebody on the wing in front of the opposing bench and all I hear from the bench, like, go at him, he's soft! And it was cool. It was-- for me, the whole trash talking and it was new and it was something I had to get used to and fight back. And it motivated me to fill up my body, get stronger, and get a little better on defense and compete a little harder.

And so those are the good old days. People would come at me and try to intimidate me. And I always remember KG always came up to me like this close, nose to nose, would follow me and try to intimidate me. And those were fun times to kind of go through that and try to establish yourself as a scorer and a leader. And so those are good times to compete against the best of the best.

And as you know, at the power forward position, early 2000s, whether you went to-- you go to Sacramento, you see Chris Webber. You go to Portland and see Rasheed Wallace. You go to Minnesota, you see KG. You go to Utah, there's still Karl Malone. And you go whatever it is, Zach Randolph. And it's just the power forward position was loaded and every night you had to bring it. And of course, didn't even talk about Tim Duncan yet in San Antonio. So the West was stacked every night and I had to compete and I think that made me a better player.

VINCENT GOODWILL: So who said the craziest thing to you, trash talk wise? Was it Kevin Garnett? What was the craziest thing someone said to you that made you say, come on, man. Seriously?

DIRK NOWITZKI: I mean, KG was definitely a very intense guy. And he tried to intimidate you and especially when I first got there in the league and we were just getting good. But he tried to push you around a little bit and let you know, hey, this is my spot here. And I can't really remember what was said back and forth, but he was just like he was trying to bully you a little bit. And you know, sometimes he'd walk out of a timeout and there he already left his huddle early and he was standing there following me around the whole way just trying to be in my way and pushing me, not letting me walk to where I want to walk to. And KG, I admire him for his energy, for his competitiveness. And so I always had great battles with KG.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers host the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • 'Holy, this is different': Dalano Banton on 'Welcome to the NBA' moment

    Dalano Banton reveals the moment he realized he was in the NBA and why it's important for him to give back to his community. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Team Sonnet defeats Team Bauer to advance to championship game at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) held on for a 4-3 win over Team Bauer (Boston) on Friday to advance to the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Team Sonnet will face the winner of tomorrow's semifinal matchup between Team Adidas (Minnesota) and Team Scotiabank (Calgary) at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The loser will square off against Team Bauer in the consolation game on Sunday at 10:3

  • Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics

    Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone. Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint. You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • Leafs fans ready to do to Campbell what they did to Andersen

    It's right to question Jack Campbell's viability as a starter, but to pretend as though the Maple Leafs have no other issues is foolish.

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • Skier Mollie Jepsen speeds to Canada's 1st gold medal of Beijing Paralympics

    Alpine skier Mollie Jepsen sped to Canada's first gold medal of the Beijing Paralympics on Saturday in China. The 22-year-old from West Vancouver, B.C., won the women's standing downhill with a time of one minute 21.75 seconds, upgrading from the bronze she won in the event four years ago in Pyeongchang. China's Zhang Mengqiu fell just one-tenth of a second behind Jepsen to take silver, while Sweden's Ebba Aarsjoe earned bronze at 1:23.20. "Usually, we ski courses a million times before racing i