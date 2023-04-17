Good Samaritans Rescue Fawn Found in 'Tuft' Spot

A couple driving in Yonkers, New York, stopped by the roadside on April 9, when they noticed that a fawn was stuck between the railings of a fence.

The rescue video was recorded by Sandra Martini and shows the animal desperately trying to free itself.

“Poor little baby, he’s been here for a while,” Martini can be heard saying, after noticing that tufts of fur on the footpath.

Martini’s boyfriend can be seen using a car jack to widen the railings and let the fawn escape. Credit: Sandra Martini via Storyful