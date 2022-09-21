Good Samaritan Returns From Morning Walk With Injured Squirrel

A man who is known for doing good deeds rescued an injured squirrel while taking the dog for a morning walk recently, video from his wife’s Instagram shows.

Rachel Pope’s video shows her surprised response as her husband, Anthony, appears at the door, cradling the squirrel.

According to Pope, Anthony, who is a doctor, is a very compassionate person.

“He found it whilst out walking with our dog, just sitting by a tree not able to climb up, so he put his hand out to see if it would come to him, and it was like the squirrel knew he’d found help because he climbed up his arm and rested his head all the way back to our house,” Pope said.

Pope said they named the squirrel Brownie, and cared for him for several days. However, he succumbed to his injuries and died.

Pope told Storyful the family buried Brownie under a tree in their backyard and hoped he’d passed away peacefully. Credit: Rachel Pope via Storyful