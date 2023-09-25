Good Samaritan dead, others hurt in five-vehicle crash on Loop 202 near 32nd Street
A Good Samaritan is dead and multiple others are hurt after a serious multi-vehicle crash on the Loop 202 near 32nd Street in Phoenix early Sunday morning.
A Good Samaritan is dead and multiple others are hurt after a serious multi-vehicle crash on the Loop 202 near 32nd Street in Phoenix early Sunday morning.
A North York couple has found themselves facing a massive car repair bill mere months after buying a brand new Lexus and it's all because of their attempts to protect their new vehicle — one of the most stolen makes in Ontario.Mitchell Levine and his wife considered themselves loyal Lexus customers, even after they lost two vehicles, including a Lexus, to thieves within the past 16 months. So when they visited Ken Shaw Toyota last July, the couple say they told the sales person they wanted to ad
SHERWOOD PARK, Alta. — RCMP in Alberta say a driver of a stolen truck has died after he allegedly continued to drive with deflated tires as officers tried to stop him. Mounties say police in Edmonton contacted them late Friday about a stolen vehicle that was leaving the city and entering the RCMP's Strathcona detachment area. They say no police vehicles pursued the truck and that an Edmonton Police Service helicopter kept an eye on it as it "drove erratically and at high speeds" east on Highway
The ban on new petrol and diesel cars is officially set to come into force in 2035, after Rishi Sunak knocked back the net zero deadline by five years.
The pandemic threw every economic sector for a loop, but the automotive industry was impacted heavily as supply-related shutdowns slowed global assembly lines and made new vehicles scarce and costly....
Five people were killed Saturday evening when a freight train slammed into an SUV carrying seven at a crossing in Hillsborough County, Florida, law enforcement officials said. The dead, which included three adults and two children, were believed to have been family members, officials said. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister described a horrific scene, comparing the SUV to crushed can in the aftermath of the crash.
The collision between a car and a tractor-trailer closed the Northbound lane on the cloverleaf between Pitts Memorial Drive and the Trans Canada Highway. One man was sent to the hospital. (Arlette Lazarenko/CBC)A 48-year-old man was rushed to the hospital on Saturday afternoon after a serious accident at a major intersection on the outer ring road.The spokesperson for the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary did not report any other injuries, but said the man was found to be in breach of court orders
Among the hundreds of trains criss-crossing Ukraine’s elaborate railway network every day, the Kyiv-Kramatorsk train stands apart, shrouded in solemn silence as passengers anticipate their destination. Every day, around seven in the morning, passengers of this route leave the relative safety of the capital and head east to frontline areas where battles between Ukrainian forces and Russian troops rage and Russian strikes are frequent with imprecise missiles that slam into residential areas. The passengers are a mix of men and women that offer up a slice of Ukrainian society these days.
AOC reiterated on Face the Nation on Sunday that she wants to trade in her Tesla for a union-made EV.
Even after escalating its strike against Detroit automakers on Friday, the United Auto Workers union still has plenty of leverage in its effort to force the companies to agree to significant increases in pay and benefits. Only about 12% of the union’s membership is so far taking part in the walkout. The UAW could, if it chose to, vastly expand the number of workers who could strike assembly plants and parts facilities of General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, the owner of the Jeep and Ram brands.
A 59-year-old Nissan driver did not require hospital treatment.
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister conducts a press conference at the scene of a deadly train crash that killed five people and critically hurt two after it collided with an SUV.
Building the final planned extension to Ottawa's troubled light-rail transit system is no longer an affordable option, at least for the next 25 years. That statement — one of many dire pronouncements from the city's recent update to transit's long-term financial plan — was sobering. But experts and local representatives say it should not come as a surprise. The Stage 3 plan involves extending light-rail transit infrastructure into some of Ottawa's fastest growing communities: Kanata, Stittsville
LONDON (AP) — The British government confirmed Sunday it may scrap a big chunk of an overdue and over-budget high-speed rail line once touted as a way to attract jobs and investment to northern England. British media reported that an announcement is expected this week that the line will end in Birmingham – 100 miles (160 kilometers) from London -- rather than further north in Manchester. The Conservative government insists no final decision has been made about the embattled High Speed 2 project.
Motorcycle crash investigated in Catawba County
Sacramento International Airport loses its two United flights to the East Coast.
Fatal freight train crash. Five people have died including two children.
A man accused United Airlines of telling customers their checked bags were stolen instead of lost so that United wouldn't have to reimburse them.
Purchasing a used car is a great way to save money and get a reliable vehicle to take you everywhere you need to go. However, shoppers still need to be careful and do their due diligence when buying a...
Travis Barker has shared an important health update with fans to explain why he’s currently off the road. The musician, age 47, held up a positive Covid-19 test on Instagram. He uploaded the image on Friday alongside the emojis “🤒😵🥴.” Blink-182’s next performance is listed for Oct. 2 at the Altice Arena in Portugal. The …
Kemp sought to defend himself during his talk with the AJC, saying his potential support of Trump next year "has nothing to do with being a coward."