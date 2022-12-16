'This is the good part': Three beavers released back to Sacramento park after diesel spill

The Canadian Press

It's been nearly three decades since so few teams were on the positive side of the point ledger this late in the season. What's really surprising is the 10-win Minnesota Vikings aren't one of them. Thanks to a 9-0 record in games decided by eight points or fewer, the Vikings have managed to go 10-3 despite being outscored by one point. Minnesota is the first team in NFL history to win at least 10 of its first 13 games despite being outscored. Atlanta had the previous worst scoring margin of a te