'This is the good part': Three beavers released back to Sacramento park after diesel spill
Three beavers are back home at a pond in Tanzanite Community Park in Sacramento. The animals spent weeks in rehabilitation after a "malfunction" caused diesel to be released onto a concrete loading dock and then into a storm drain. On Thursday afternoon, officials with the Department of Fish and Wildlife's Office of Spill Prevention and Response and the Oiled Wildlife Care Network were on hand for the homecoming. Read more >> http://www.kcra.com/article/three-beavers-released-back-sacramento-park-after-diesel-spill/42262318