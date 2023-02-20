Good Morning Maryland Weather - Stevie Daniels
Indications point toward the potential for an ice storm across parts of southern Ontario this week.
An extended period of frigid Arctic air will soon spill over the Prairies, bringing significant snow to some and widespread wind chills in the -30s this week
Bob Gregory, 62, went missing in the San Gabriel Mountains on 13 January, the same day that British actor Julian Sands also disappeared in the area
Winter will be flexing its muscles across Western Canada this week, with a potent low powering across B.C. first with heavy alpine snow and potentially damaging winds
The video went viral. EV owners take note.
An extended period of frigid Arctic air will soon spill over the Prairies, bringing significant snow to some and widespread wind chills in the -30s.
While cars are going electric, heavy industry and long-haul travel are looking in a different direction as the world shifts towards net zero: hydrogen.
The Colorado River's decline threatens hydropower at Glen Canyon Dam. Now, officials are looking at retooling the dam to deal with low water levels.
Lake Powell is the nation's second-largest reservoir. Water is dangerously close to dropping so low that it can't flow out of the reservoir.
STORY: Sunday's second day of racing at the Australia Sail Grand Prix was canceled after high winds destroyed Team Canada's sail in what organizers called "a major weather event."Video shared on social media showed workers and spectators running for their lives as the wing sail crashed into a marquee and fell to the ground.Sail GP said in a statement that several boats were damaged in the windy conditions but, as far as they were aware, no one was seriously injured.CEO Russell Coutts said what blew through Sydney Harbour after Saturday's racing felt like a hurricane."Judging by the weather data, it was a pretty extreme event yesterday, meaning that the winds, the wind gust that came through was almost hurricane strength."Phil Robertson is Canada's SailGP driver."It was some of the most wind probably ever seen in my life. So, yeah, it was a pretty real situation."Ben Ainslie is the driver for Great Britain."Yeah, look, what happened yesterday was really unfortunate for everyone involved, for the league, for all of the teams, particularly for Canada. It was a very difficult situation with the weather front coming through and trying to anticipate exactly when that was going to hit the fleet was, and always is with the weather, you know, Mother Nature doesn't always play ball. And this was a case where it really caught us out big time."
It was only a matter of time before the region surrounding Turkey and Syria experienced "the big one," according to experts. Tens of thousands of people died in a pair of cataclysmic earthquakes that rocked the region on Feb. 6. First, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Gaziantep, in southeastern Turkey along the border of Syria, followed by a 7.5-magnitude quake nine hours later about 100 miles north of the first, with hundreds of aftershocks in between and beyond.
Although Olympia experiences tidal flooding a couple times a year, the city will be more at risk in decades to come. See why.
If lighthouses are your thing, a job on Machias Seal Island is a dream. Just 19 kilometres southwest of Grand Manan, the 12-hectare island has been home to a lighthouse for almost two centuries. So, for Grand Manan's Ken Ingersoll, a four-week stint tending to the remote lighthouse was a thrill from the moment he arrived. "One of the things I noticed when we landed on Machias [Seal Island] was how perfect everything was," Ingersoll said in an interview with Information Morning Saint John. "Every
At least a couple of inches is looking like a strong possibility, forecasters said. The frigid air coming in will determine its start. See when it will end.
VANCOUVER — The avalanche deaths of two skiers in British Columbia's central Interior this month have prompted an emotional plea about this season's dangerous conditions from the head of a volunteer search and rescue team. Rick White, the chief of the Central Cariboo Search and Rescue team in Williams Lake, announced Thursday that one of the people killed in a slide on Potato Peak on Feb. 11 southwest of Williams Lake was a member of his team. Calling the member's death "devastating," White's st
As the search and rescue effort for buried survivors of the Feb. 6 earthquake started to wind down in Turkey, demolition teams have moved in to clear the mounds of rubble left by the worst disaster in modern Turkish history. Turkey’s disaster management said some 6,040 aftershocks hit the 11 provinces that form the disaster zone declared by the government in the days following the initial quake. The initial quake was measured with a magnitude of 7.8, and was followed nine hours later by a 7,5 magnitude tremor.
Residents are bracing for more rains, raising prospect of a higher death toll
KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at when cold air returns to Northern California increasing rain and snow chances for the week ahead.
KCRA 3 meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at how much warmer it could get before more rain and snow arrives in Northern California.