Good Morning Maryland Weather - Stevie Daniels
Good Morning Maryland Weather - Stevie Daniels
Good Morning Maryland Weather - Stevie Daniels
Lingering storms will rumble through Ontario and Quebec overnight Thursday, with a renewed storm risk developing during the day Friday
A line of storms associated with a low-pressure system will bring threats for large hail, intense rainfall, and even some rotation across parts of northern Ontario Wednesday
Owen Rose said his "worst fears were realized" as he watched an out-of-control wildfire creep over a ridge and race toward Gun Lake in southern British Columbia, destroying about a dozen properties in its path. "It was shocking to see how fast it was coming down and then it hit a little cabin, or a boathouse, and it hit another little structure and the trees were candling around it before the smoke became really intense," he said in an interview Tuesday. Flames from the lightning-caused Downton
Environment Canada says a tornado touched down in the Ottawa area this evening during a severe thunderstorm. It was confirmed near Metcalfe, Ont., a rural community about 30 kilometres southeast of Ottawa, just before 7 p.m. eastern time. There were also a number of reports of hail throughout the national capital, along with strong winds and rain. Ottawa Fire Services says part of a roof was ripped off a home in Riverside South, a community south of Nepean. The fire service says everyone got out
(Bloomberg) -- Chinese flood victims in hard hit areas of northern China have taken aim at a key Communist Party official, saying he sacrificed their safety to protect President Xi Jinping’s flagship projects.Most Read from BloombergTrump Cites Self Incrimination Concern in Lawsuit Against CohenQQQ Churns in Late Hours on Apple, Amazon Earnings: Markets WrapElon Musk Says Treasury Bills Are ‘No-Brainer’Apple Surprises in China, Sets India High During Sales SlumpChina Official’s Call to Save Xi’s
“I’ve lived here and seen this going on for my entire life, but I’ve never seen anything like what’s happened in the past 4 or 5 months.”
A winter heat wave bringing historically high temperatures to Chile is a "window" to an increasingly warm future, according to scientists. Globally, July was already the hottest month on record and the first days of August brought a heat wave to parts of northern and central Chile, bringing springlike weather to the capital in the dead of the Southern Hemisphere winter. "In a way, this is a window into the future, we are seeing conditions that are going to normalize," said Martin Jacques, a climatologist and professor at Chile's University of Concepcion.
The Chilean Andes and Etzikom, Alta., recently recorded a temperature reading of 39.8°C. What makes this so strange is how Chile was able to tie Canada's national hot spot this year while being in the complete opposite season
The August long weekend is upon us, and for those hoping to get an early start on their plans, the threat for severe thunderstorms loom across Ontario and Quebec. Be sure to stay weather-aware.
New footage of so-called ‘human bear’ has experts and zoo visitors divided
A basin filled with water has proved just about perfect in the hot summer weather for one coyote in Tucson, Arizona, with footage showing the pup returning to the same spot on different days to cool off.Nikane Mallea told Storyful she set up a trail camera at the basin, and it was proving “so active” during the prolonged heatwave. “This pup got smart and just got in the tub,” she said.Mallea’s footage shows temperatures as high as 114 degrees Fahrenheit recorded by her camera device. “The heat has been brutal for the wildlife here in Arizona,” she said.The National Weather Service again warned of excessive heat in Tucson for the start of August. Credit: Nikane Mallea via Storyful
“Crocodile sightings have increased in recent years.”
Earlier this week, a zoo in China denied rumors that one of its bears was a human in a suit. Now, more human-like bears are circulating online.
Divers captured the shocking footage of an orca tearing a shark open and "slurping" out its liver, a hunting technique that is rarely observed by humans.
Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season on record as the weeks-long devastation continues.
Scientists spotted the orange-eyed animal sleeping several feet off the ground, a study said.
The creature was “twice the size of a house mouse with larger ears, wider eyes, and a longer, black and bushy tail – and it wasn’t running, it was hopping.”
The attack prompted the civilian port, which handles 2% of the world's oil supply and also exports grain, to temporarily halt all ship movement before resuming normal operations, according to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium which operates an oil terminal there. Russia's Defence Ministry said in a short statement that the Ukrainian attack had been repelled in the waters outside the base and that the two sea drones had been destroyed. A Ukrainian intelligence source said the Olenegorsky Gornyak, a Russian Navy landing ship, had suffered a serious breach and could not conduct combat missions following what they said was a joint operation by the Ukrainian Navy and SBU intelligence service.
EDMONTON — Alberta's United Conservative government is pausing all approvals of large renewable energy projects in response to what it says are rural and environmental concerns. In a statement Thursday, the government said the Alberta Utilities Commission is to institute a six-month moratorium on approving all wind and solar power projects greater than one megawatt over issues of development on agricultural land, effect on scenery, reclamation security and system reliability. "We are proud of ou
ZHUOZHOU, China (AP) — China's capital recorded its heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years over the past few days as remnants of Typhoon Doksuri deluged the region, turning streets into canals where emergency crews used rubber boats to rescue stranded residents. The city recorded 744.8 millimeters (29.3 inches) of rain between Saturday and Wednesday morning, the Beijing Meteorological Bureau said Wednesday. Beijing and the surrounding province of Hebei were hit by severe flooding because of the