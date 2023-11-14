Good Morning Maryland Tuesday Weather - Stevie Daniels
The bird took an “unexpected” swim near a campground in Australia, wildlife officials said.
It's only a matter of time before the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area sees its first significant snowfall of the season. We examine past events and data while looking at a future pattern that may offer clues on when it may occur
Some say they're blue. For others, they're purple.Either way, dozens of coloured lights are illuminating parts of Stoney Trail and Deerfoot Trail — leaving many Calgarians wondering why.The province has confirmed to CBC News that, contrary to many theories, the lights aren't intentionally blue.In fact, it's the result of a manufacturing defect affecting one to two per cent of LED bulbs installed seven years ago, said the province.According to Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors, 70 of
With winter just weeks away, Canadians are getting ready for the even cooler temperatures and for some that means heading in to get winter tires for the snowy roads. But a recent survey by Leger, commissioned by the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada, found one in three Canadians — or 31 per cent — say they are less likely to invest in winter tires due to higher living costs. Sean Previl reports.
The 22-year-old was on a hiking trip with a friend, New Hampshire officials said.
The new Met Office warning follows strong rain and winds across the UK on Monday caused by Storm Debi.
Gregory Paul De Pascale, an associate professor of geology from the University of Iceland, compared the earthquakes and damage in Grindavík, Iceland, to 2010 and 2011's deadly quakes in Christchurch, New Zealand. He believes it's too soon to conclusively determine whether or not a volcanic eruption will happen, but if it does, he said it would occur rapidly.
If you're looking to head south to a popular tropical destination such as the Bahamas any time soon, you might want to think twice as a developing disturbance expected to become Victor could interrupt those plans
Wildlife authorities in Jasper National Park are investigating the poaching of two bighorn sheep found last month with their heads cut off.According to Parks Canada, a visitor reported seeing a ram that they believed had been illegally killed at Edna's Knoll near Jasper Lake on Oct. 17.Park wardens went to the scene and found the carcass of one ram, and a second nearby. Both animals were missing their heads.Parks Canada's law enforcement branch launched an investigation, and used X, formerly Twi
The Caribbean could see the last of hurricane season. A tropical depression is likely to form by this coming weekend. It will bring heavy rains and strong winds to much of the Southern Caribbean. Meteorologist Laura Power has more.
Take a look at these alerts before heading to the beach or getting on a boat.
Investigators are looking into the cause of a major fire that has shut down the 10 Freeway in downtown L.A. Officials said to expect 'significant' traffic issues.
Losses are estimated at $15 billion in Acapulco, the storied Mexican beach town that had fallen on harder times even before Hurricane Otis struck.
Video shows an 8-year-old escaped circus lion prowling the streets outside Rome. CNN’s Barbie Nadeau reports.
LOWER NEW ANNAN, P.E.I. — After 23 years in business, the owner of a popular campground in northwestern Prince Edward Island says he’s left with no option but to close permanently because of the damage caused last fall by post-tropical storm Fiona. Matthew Wedge estimates that the powerful storm, which hit Atlantic Canada in September 2022, caused about $500,000 in damage to the Crystal Beach Campground, in Lower New Annan, P.E.I. In an interview Monday, Wedge said his insurance won't cover the
Iceland is expecting a major volcanic eruption within days or even hours, as the pressure of lava beneath the ground accumulates at “an unprecedented rate”.
Although London, ON received snow into November 1st, we're still awaiting the more significant snowfall of the season. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
The taxonomy that Carl Linnaeus introduced in "Systema Naturae" set the stage for a uniform animal classification system.
Kirkland Lake residents didn't waste any time to show support for a pilot project. Within the first three weeks of a public survey to gauge interest in an alternative food waste program, the town had 14 orders for the indoor household units and dozens more have been placed since. This week, Kirkland Lake council agreed to partner with Food Cycle Science Corporation (FCS) — an Ottawa-based company with 73 Canadian municipal partnerships across seven provinces and one territory — for 109 household
Negotiators for EU governments and lawmakers reached a deal on Monday on targets for domestic supply of critical minerals such as lithium and nickel to reduce its reliance on third countries, principally China. The European Commission proposed the Critical Raw Materials Act in March, a centrepiece of EU strategy to allow it to compete with the United States and China in making clean tech products.